Flamengo has 13 absences to face Santos – Flamengo

Rubro-Negro can’t count on seven absolute starters, in addition to four immediate reserves

Maurício Souza assumed the interim command of Flamengo, after Renato Gaúcho entered into an agreement with the board and left the Rio team. The temporary technician, however, has not had an easy life, as he lives with important embezzlements. For the duel soon, against Santos, the coach will not be able to count on 13 athletes.

In all, seven absolute titleholders will not face the São Paulo team. They are out: Diego Alves, in pain, Maurício Isla, muscle wasting, Rodrigo Caio, will have surgery on his right knee, Filipe Luís, with an injury in his left calf, Willian Arão, diagnosed with bone edema in the left knee, Arrascaeta, following the schedule of the Medical Department, and Bruno Henrique, with knee pain.

In addition to these, four immediate reserves are also confirmed absences: Michael, with muscle pain in his right leg, Diego Ribas and Thiago Maia, these with the flu, and Ramon, who was not listed after the accident on Saturday (4th). Two other athletes, who have generally been third option, are out of the game: Renê and Bruno Viana, suspended.

Amidst the many embezzlements, Maurício Souza plans to climb Flamengo as follows: Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, David Luiz and Rodinei; João Gomes, Andreas Pereira and Vitinho; Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol and Pedro. The clash will start at 20:00 (GMT) this Monday (06), at Maracanã, for the 37th round of the Brasileirão.