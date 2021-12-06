Flamengo side, Ramon supports the victim’s family after a fatal traffic accident

The left-back of Flamengo Ramon spoke for the first time after an accident that killed a cyclist last Saturday

left side of the Flamengo, Ramon spoke about the traffic accident involved, this Saturday (4), in Barra da Tijuca (Rio de Janeiro), and that victimized cyclist Jônatas Davi dos Santos. Through an official note, the player regretted the episode.

Ramon stated that he drove within the local speed limit. Also, who provided assistance to the victim. The player testified at the 16th Police Station, in Barra. He announced that he is in contact with the victim’s family, to provide support and also collaborate with possible burial expenses.

Check the note in full:

“First I need to lament the tragic accident in which I got involved last Saturday night (04), in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. This accident ended up killing mr. Jonathan David of the Saints.

I reaffirm respect for traffic laws and I rebound that I was within the allowed speed, when I was surprised by Jonathan, who was on a bicycle. I reinforce that, right after the accident, I called help and remained at the site providing all the help and information to the authorities. In testimony at the 16th Police Station, in Barra da Tijuca, I made myself available to collaborate with the investigations into the case.

In this moment of pain and suffering for everyone involved, I’m looking for strength to help the victim’s family in whatever way necessary. We are in contact with Jonathan’s family to provide the necessary support and collaborate with possible burial expenses. It is a moment of great sadness and emotion, but it is also a moment of respect and love for others. Let’s get through this together.”