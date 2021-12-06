Flamengo squad: Gabigol and Andreas return to the relationship; Bruno Henrique and Michael are out | Flamengo

Flamengo plays its last game in Rio de Janeiro in 2021 this Monday, at 20:00, against Santos, at Maracanã, for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship. Outside the last game, Gabigol and Andreas Pereira were linked. Everton Ribeiro and Léo Pereira are also on the list.
If Flamengo had 10 casualties in the last round (Diego Alves, Isla, Filipe Luís, Willian Arão and Arrascaeta are out), for this second match, Maurício Souza has seven new absences.
Check out the list of Flamengo related to the duel with Santos — Photo: Disclosure
Diego and Thiago Maia had severe flu, while Bruno Henrique (left knee) and Michael had pain. Rodrigo Caio, with arthroscopy on his right knee scheduled for Tuesday, is also out. Renê and Bruno Viana, suspended, complete the list.
Rodinei, who has already acted as a striker in the season, will be improvised on the left, where he has already played in a few occasions with Flamengo’s shirt. The likely team is as follows:
Hugo, Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique (Léo Pereira), David Luiz and Rodinei; João Gomes, Andreas and Vitinho; Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol and Pedro (Kenedy).