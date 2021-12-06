Flamengo x Santos: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch

This Monday, at 20h, Maracanã will host the last game of the Flamengo in season. The opponent will be the saints, for a duel valid for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship and with only moderate interests, since, in practice, only the white side has a goal: to ensure that they remain in Serie A, something that will mathematically occur in the event of a tie in Rio .

Flamengo is already guaranteed second place and, as it has been throughout the season, has a series of new embezzlements, in addition to two suspensions (Renê and Bruno Viana). Santos will have Marcos Leonardo, scorer of three goals in the last two games, back as Marinho’s attacking partner – Léo Baptistão also returns. Felipe Jonatan and Tardelli, in turn, are absent due to injury. See more information:

DATASHEET

Flamengo x Santos

Date/Time: 06/12, at 8 pm (Brasilia)

Local: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (Fifa/RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa/RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

Video Arbitrator: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Where to see: Premiere and real-time LANCE!

FLAMENGO (Technician: Mauricio Souza)

Hugo, Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique (Léo Pereira), David Luiz and Rodinei; João Gomes, Andreas Pereira and Vitinho; Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol and Pedro (Kenedy).

Suspended: Renê and Bruno Viana

​Hanging: Léo Pereira, Gustavo Henrique, Matheuzinho, Rodinei, Kenedy and Everton Ribeiro.

Embezzlement: Diego Ribas, Thiago Maia (flu), Bruno Henrique, Michael, Diego Alves, Filipe Luís, Rodrigo Caio, Willian Arão, Isla and Arrascaeta (injured).

SANTOS (Technician: Fábio Carille)

João Paulo, Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo, Gabriel Pirani and Lucas Braga; Marino and Marcos Leonardo.

Suspended: For.

Hanging: João Paulo, Luiz Felipe, Danilo Boza, Moraes, Vinicius Balieiro, Vinicius Zanocelo, Raniel and Marcos Leonardo.

Embezzlement: Felipe Jonatan, Diego Tardelli, Velázquez and Jobson (injured).