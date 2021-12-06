Flávia gets screwed and is forced to participate again · TV News

Flávia’s (Valentina Herszage) wave of bad luck will continue in full force in The More Life, The Better!. After being arrested and eating the bread that the devil kneaded in jail, the dancer will still be threatened again by Cora’s bandit brothers (Valentina Bandeira), who will force her to participate in a new coup on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

In scenes scheduled to air from next Friday (10) , the young woman will still be disturbed by recent events and will have a terrible nightmare. Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra) will try to calm her down, but even their relationship will be shaken.

The fake flight attendant will decide to go back to dancing, but the singer will be jealous, and the two will have an argument. Without knowing it, the girl will be followed by Leco (André Silberg) and Neco (Carlos Silberg), who will put her against the wall.

The two bandits will force her to come up with a new plan from Cora. Murilo will even try to prevent his beloved from going after the scammers. However, it will be in vain, and Flávia will be at risk again.

Chapter summary

Monday, 12/6 (Chapter 13)

Osvaldo worries about Neném. Carmem invites the former player to the inauguration of her cream. Celina notices Joana’s gaze on Rose and Guilherme. Soraia insinuates herself towards Tigger, and Tina becomes jealous.

Flávia finds Juca a job as a waiter at pulp Fiction. Neném encourages Osvaldo to go out with Nedda. Flávia helps Betina get the job as a dancer. Celina intrigues Rose for Guilherme.

Flávia meets Murilo again. Marcelo tells Paula that he doesn’t know what tribute Carmem will pay to her husband. Guilherme can’t talk to Rose on Joana’s cell phone and gets furious. Baby arrives at the opening site.

Tuesday, 12/7 (Chapter 14)

Neném sees Rose, but Carmem intercepts him before he approaches the ex-model. There is an emergency at the clinic, and Joana leaves Rose alone at the party. Paula discovers that Carmem made a proposal for Neném.

Soraia and Tigger kiss. Carmen begins the tribute to Celso. Odete goes after Juca in Pulp Fiction. Carmem humiliates Paula and reveals to Neném her rival’s passion for him.

Goddess kisses Odailson. Baby intimidates Marcelo. Carmen accuses Paula of Celso’s death. Joana takes Guilherme to the launch site. Rose and Baby meet. Baby declares herself to Rose.

Wednesday, 12/8 (Chapter 15)

Rose leaves and leaves Baby alone. Guilherme finds his wife, and the two kiss. Paula has a hallucination, and Neném takes her home. Carmen and Marcelo kiss. Rose and Baby think about each other. Tigger confesses to Soraia that he likes her and Tina.

Betina tells Jandira about her new job. Ingrid and Tuninha find Paula’s behavior strange. Celina provokes Rose, and Guilherme scolds her mother. Nedda doesn’t let Osvaldo into the house. Celina accuses Rose of treason and threatens her daughter-in-law. Guilherme asks to have another child with Rose. Baby twists her foot and despairs.

Thursday, 12/9 (Chapter 16)

Osvaldo takes Neném and her family to the hospital. Cabeça and Dennis provoke Tigger, and Guilherme defends his son. Nedda makes up with Osvaldo. Joana is suspicious of Guilherme’s behavior when talking about his project with Rose. Roni meets Cora. Rose talks to a mother about the project they are going to create at the children’s clinic. Paula argues with Ingrid.

Tina and Soraia fall out in the classroom and are suspended from the soccer team. Rose thinks about Baby. Tina consults with her father about Tigger. Osvaldo gets a test for Neném, and Nedda worries about her son’s injury. Joana questions Guilherme about his project at the clinic.

Friday, 12/10 (Chapter 17)

Guilherme confirms to Joana that he won’t fund the project and asks her not to tell Rose. Baby can’t stand up and everyone worries. Flávia has a nightmare, and Murilo tries to calm her down. Osvaldo manages to postpone Neném’s test. Cora sends Leco and Neco to look for Flávia.

Paula has an idea for her creams, and Marcelo tells Carmen. Flávia decides to go back to dancing and Murilo becomes jealous. Daniel feels uncomfortable, and Guilherme worries. Paula arranges with Ingrid to go to the cemetery. Flávia argues with Murilo, and Leco and Neco follow the dancer. Guilherme tries to stop Rose from talking to Joana.

Saturday, 12/11 (Chapter 18)

Celina encourages Joana to tell Rose the truth about the project. Neném scores a goal during the test, and Trombada orders Chicao to hurt him. Neco and Leco force Flávia to accept to participate in Cora’s new plan.

Cora has an intimate encounter with Roni. Soraia sees Tigrão scoring to see Tina on the track skateboard. Joana discovers that the mothers are waiting in the clinic’s new children’s wing and becomes apprehensive.

Rose packs her bags for the trip with Guilherme. Tina arrives on the runway of skateboard and sees Soraia and Tigger kissing. Murilo can’t stop Flávia from going out with Leco and Neco, and Betina tells Neném. Joana calls Rose at the airport, and Guilherme despairs.

The chapters of The More Life, The Better! are provided by Globo and are subject to change without notice.

