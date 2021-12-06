follow the second day of the event for free!

the second day of CCXP Worlds 21 started full of comic stuff, with Artists’ Valley bringing panels from Hyperion, DC Comics and Panini. The day is still full of news with the always great MSP panel, and there will still be panels of Globo Filmes, Amazon Prime Video and Warner Bros., which will close the event with a huge celebration of Matrix: Resurrections. Follow the event below:

CCXP WORLDS 21

Saturday, the first day of CCXP Worlds 21, ended with a giant panel from Sony Pictures, which revealed the teaser and title of Spider-Man in Spiderverse 2, as well as a third animated film, a new teaser for morbius and the meeting of the three villains of Spider-Man: No Return Home. Also, Netflix released the first preview of the new Chainsaw Massacre, Paramount brought the protagonists of Panic and HBO Max warmed up for the 2022 launches, highlighting the peacemaker.

Sunday, the second day of the event, has announcements of MSP, Amazon Prime Video and a closing panel of the Warner Bros. which will feature the cast of Matrix Resurrections.

All revealed content will be available to fans with Digital and Home Experience credentials. You can still register for the Free credential free of charge or purchase the CCXP Worlds 21 Digital package.

CCXP Worlds 21 can be tracked on the official CCXP website or on Twitch.

