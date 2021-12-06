Former Grêmio player explains the reason for the club’s crisis

Jonas had a relatively long spell at Grêmio, the athlete arrived at Immortal in 2007 and only left in 2010. However, in 2008 the athlete ended up being loaned to Portuguesa.

The player was successful playing for Grêmio, played 142 matches and scored 75 goals. One thing we noticed is that he got better as he gained experience, so much so that he was very successful in Europe.

Now retired, Jonas gave an interview to Rádio Gre-Nal where, among other things, he was asked about the situation of Grêmio. He made an interesting diagnosis of the Grêmio crisis.

“Against São Paulo I watched and cheered a lot. Of course, you’re in a difficult situation and it’s hard to tell what’s going on. Grêmio has always been a structured, traditional club. There was a period of many victories, so motivation could end up dropping. There are long-time players in the squad”, Jonas said.

The lack of renewal of the Grêmio squad was a problem that led the club to this situation, in Jonas’s view. Maybe he’s right, as in recent seasons the club has been content with winning GreNal.

The player was also asked why he did not return to Grêmio when he received an offer.

“I follow Grêmio a lot and there were proposals to come back when Renato was here, but I was already adapted there (at Benfica, in Portugal)”, revealed Jonah.

Finally, Jonas revealed that he has great affection for Renato and that the commander knows how to take care of the locker room environment very well.

“He (Renato) was a key player for me, he was the coach who gave me the most confidence and opportunity. I am so grateful to him. The atmosphere is light and with a lot of respect for him. I’ll always root for him because he helped me a lot at Grêmio”, Jonas said.

