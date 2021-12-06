Former motorcycle courier from Marquezine changes his life and buys a BMW: ‘Goal of R$ 1 million’

Bruno Araújo met Bruna Marquezine as a motorcycle taxi driver at Carnival in Salvador, in 2019, when the actress was his passenger. The race was to the Fasano Hotel, where she spent that revelry season. Bruno and Bruna’s photo and video went viral at the time, and he had his minutes of fame. Almost three years later, a lot has changed in the life of the Bahian, who continues to live in Salvador with his wife and two children.

A few months after meeting his namesake, who at that time was one of the great stars of TV Globo, Bruno, encouraged by a friend, began studying and became a financial consultant at an investment company.

Before his new profession, in addition to working as a motorcycle taxi driver on commemorative dates, he had a service shop and still worked at a mall as a parking lot traffic advisor. “I was like Julius from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’, I slept and woke up in uniform”, he jokes.

– Working without being a freelancer, I managed to earn between R$ 2 thousand and R$ 3 thousand. It was too tight. When he was able to work at the three jobs all month, he took up to R$5,000. Today, the minimum I receive is R$ 10 thousand in a weak month of funding. And the maximum has no limits, as it depends on the contracts I sign.

At 31 years old and accomplished with a professional turnaround, Bruno has many plans — including in relation to retirement. “I have several types of goals: monthly, weekly and annual. Every month I focus on raising R$ 1 million in client portfolio within the company. My personal goal is to reach 40 years old and be retired, living off my investments in investments . I don’t live on my salary alone,” he says.

And when will he get the first R$1 million in the account? “If all goes well and God bless, I believe that by the end of 2022 this goal will be reached”, he believes.

– To have BRL 1 million net is not like having 1 million in investments. It’s difficult, but I understand that changing my life financially doesn’t mean I can extrapolate. Everything must be done within a financial schedule.

BMW motorcycle and a simple life – A material asset that the ex-motoboy conquered was the purchase of a new vehicle. He exchanged the bike that carried Bruna Marquezine on the back for one of his dreams. Although his financial condition has improved, Bruno keeps his feet on the ground.

“It’s a BMW. It’s no longer the Gross that Bruna Marquezine sat on. But I try to live in a simple way, I’m not wasting because I understood that it was an opportunity that God gave me and I can’t waste it. I don’t know if I’ll have another one. chance like this,” he says.

For him, one of the most special achievements goes beyond seeing the money increase in his bank account. “One of the most impacting points is seeing my family members change their lives with my consultancy, in addition to friends who trust in my work. I have had clients with me for two years. They are loyal to my work”.

– I understood eight years ago that my purpose is to help people change their lives, regardless of the situation. God called me to be a channel of blessing to other people, even with a word of comfort. For me this is priceless.

Meeting with Bruna Marquezine: “Deep Experience” – Bruno fondly remembers what he lived with Marquezine and how that moment resonated in his life. Somehow, the crowd he received had effects that not even he could imagine.

“It was a profound experience. I received many messages, I was applauded by the public. They came to talk to me, they wished me a prosperous future and that I would win in life. Thank God it happened”, he declares.

Despite the praise and positive comments, the financial consultant also understood in that Carnival who the “haters” of social networks were. “Many criticized it, they thought it was a lie on my part when I said that she [Bruna Marquezine] was courteous. With me she was communicative and pleasant. Honestly, only when I look at the photos and videos can I believe that I was taking Bruna Marquezine on my motorcycle,” he says.

Bruno’s next plan is to make a kind of documentary to be published on social media about his story. The idea is that it serves as an inspiration to other people. The meeting with Bruna Marquezine, of course, will be part of the video.

And, if he had the opportunity to see her again, the Bahian knows what he would say. “Bruna Marquezine, I’m your ex-mototaxi driver. I’m grateful for the affection you had with me and I say that I can be your financial advisor”, he says, laughing.