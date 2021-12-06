Former motorcycle courier who gave Marquezine a lift becomes a financial consultant in Salvador

A race from the Salvador Carnival circuit to the Hotel Fasano, in 2019, even gave Bruno Araújo a few minutes of fame, who had videos and photos carrying actress Bruna Marquezine viralized on social media. But it was the encouragement of a friend, who encouraged him to study, that transformed his life. Today, almost three years after the spontaneous media experience, Bruno is a financial consultant at an investment company in the capital of Bahia.

“The minimum I receive is R$ 10 thousand in a weak month of funding. And the maximum has no limits, as it depends on the contracts I sign”, celebrates the 31-year-old in an interview with Splash UOL. In 2019, Bruno worked as a motorcycle taxi driver, had a technical assistance shop and was also a traffic advisor in the parking lot of a shopping mall. Always tired and feeling undervalued, he didn’t get half that amount.

With the professional turnaround, the boy, another Brazilian who is forced to overcome almost insurmountable barriers of prejudice and lack of opportunity, even makes retirement plans. “Every month I focus on raising R$ 1 million in client portfolio within the company. My personal goal is to reach 40 years of age and be already retired, living off my investments in investments”, he says.

Despite his professional growth and the change in reality, the ex-motoboy keeps his feet on the ground, and among the material goods he insisted on buying is a BMW motorcycle. “Bruna Marquezine is no longer the Bros. But I try to live in a simple way, I’m not wasting because I understood that it was an opportunity that God gave me and I can’t waste it”, he says.

