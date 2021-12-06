Former motorcycle courier who transported Bruna Marquezine changed his life and bought a BMW – Zoeira

Former mototaxi driver Bruno Araújo, 31, who ‘viralized’ after making a race to Bruna Marquezine, exchanged the ‘Gross’ motorcycle for a ‘BMW’ and is organizing to raise R$ 1 million. He currently works as a financial advisor. The information is from the UOL.

During the 2019 Carnival, he took the actress to the Hotel Fasano, where she was staying, in Salvador. At the time, he took a photo with her and published it. The image reverberated on social media at the time.

When he attended to the famous passenger, Bruno was already looking for financial stability. The professional received up to R$5,000 when adding salaries for three jobs, including a motorcycle taxi driver.

Today, he claims to have a monthly income of at least R$ 10,000, as he explained in an interview with UOL. About the experience of transporting Bruna Marquezine, he classified it as “deep”.

“I received many messages, I was applauded by the public. They came to talk to me, they wished me a prosperous future and that I would win in life. Thank God it happened”, he declares.

Despite the praise, he said, he received a lot of criticism. “Many criticized it, they thought it was a lie on my part when I said that she [Bruna Marquezine] was courteous. With me she was communicative and pleasant. Honestly, only when I look at the photos and videos can I believe that I was taking Bruna Marquezine on my motorcycle,” he recalled.

