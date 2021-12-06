Former resident of Joinville joins the list of the most influential people in the US before age 30

Former resident of Joinville, 25-year-old Luana Lopes Lara was one of the honorees on the 10 “Forbes 30 Under 30” list – 30 most influential people under 30 – in the United States.

Luana was born in Belo Horizonte, but he lived in Joinville where he studied at the Tupy Technical School and participated in the Bolshoi ballet.

She left ballet school at age 18 after being approved to study engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) – the most famous institute of technology in the world.

Four years later, in 2018, she co-founded the Kalshi platform with 25-year-old colleague Tarel Mansour. The company was the first in the segment – ​​betting on any type of event – ​​to be approved by regulatory agencies in the United States. It started operating in 2020, after federal license and was launched in July this year.

Since then, after investments of $40 million by the venture capital firm Sequoia, the platform has moved nearly $10 million.

Kalshi allows users to create a question for other users to wager money on the options they believe are correct. The questions can be related to any type of event or happening, such as “Will Bolsonaro be re-elected?”, or “Will Rock in Rio Brasil 2022 be cancelled?”.

The fixed condition is that the questions need to be with straight answers, like “yes or no”, or “1 or 2” and so on. The winners’ prize is divided between the amounts wagered by the losers.

In an interview with Forbes, Luana commented on the period in Joinville and the Bolshoi.

“Ballet was also something I loved to do (…) I struggled to dance at the Bolshoi, and then decided to go after the best universities in the world. When I told my parents that this was my plan, they basically said, ‘Well, let her give it a try, maybe it works out,’” he told the magazine.