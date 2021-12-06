Fortnite Season 1 of Chapter 3: Skins, Battle Pass and more | fortnite

After a long period of waiting, Chapter 3 arrived at Fortnite this Sunday. The first season of the period introduced important new features to the Epic Games battle royale, with an emphasis on the skins of Spider-Man, a historical Mavel character, and the actor The Rock, such as the Foundation character, present in the Battle Pass. Plus, there’s an all-new map, new sliding system, new weapons, items, and more featured additions. The season is scheduled to last until March 19th.
Season 1 of Chapter 3 should be available until March 19 at Fortnite — Photo: Publicity/Epic Games
As usual in every new chapter, the Fortnite map has been completely updated compared to the previous season. Now, there are points of interest Lumberjack Haja Firewood, Toada Sonolenta, Minas Matreiras, The Daily Clarim, Cruzamento Cremoso, Accompaniment of the Hug, Fat Woods, Rocky Coils, Chonker Circuit, Cânion Condominium, The Jonesies and Sanctuary.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Map — Photo: Disclosure/Epic Games
In addition, the map momentarily has snow and will continue to show climate changes throughout the first season. At the end of it, even observe lightning effects and the presence of tornadoes.
Check out images of some locations on the new map:
In all, seven new weapons have been added to the game with different rarities and ways to obtain them. They are: Guard Assault Rifle, MK-7 Assault Rifle, Attack Shotgun, Automatic Rifle, Auxiliary Pistol, SMG Stinger and Hunter Sniper Rifle.
Sliding mechanics and changes in companion spawns
In a similar way as it already exists in Call of Duty: Warzone, from now on Fortnite players can slide to increase their speed and avoid shooting from opponents. During mechanics, it is possible to build and shoot. To use it, just hold the crouch key while running to start sliding, something that also works by going up.
Players can slide into Fortnite matches — Photo: Press Release/Epic Games
In the new Chapter, reviving a knocked out teammate and starting the Reset Van happen faster when players collaborate with each other. It’s worth pointing out that Shakedown ability and Split Screen have been removed. The second, however, will be rehabilitated soon.
Booths and Crowns of Victory
One of the main innovations, the Tent system allows the player to set up a Tent and enter it to heal with other teammates. What’s more, it’s also possible to store up to three items in the Tent to collect in future matches. To collect the items later, just find a new Tent within matches that are not part of the competitive game.
Tents arrived at Fortnite — Photo: Publicity/Epic Games
Crowns of Victory are awarded when a player has a high enough placement in a match. He can display it when starting the next game and use it to earn an experience bonus (EXP). If he manages to win the match using a Crown of Victory, the user receives a unique gesture that displays the total number of Crowned Royale Victories won during the season.
Check out how Crowns of Victory are awarded in Solo, Doubles, Trios and Squads:
- Ground: four best players.
- Doubles: players from the top two teams.
- Threesomes: players of the best team.
- squads: players of the best team.
Crown of Victory at Fortnite — Photo: Publicity/Epic Games
The new Healing Mist and Revitalisic items have similar purposes: to generate health healing. The former can be used for both self and companions and restores health while being sprayed. The second, in turn, also restores health over time, but cannot be shared with friends and has its healing stopped when the player takes damage from an opponent.
Healing Mist — Photo: Publicity/Epic Games
Revitalisuco — Photo: Disclosure/Epic Games
With the return of Grocery Carts and Off-Road Karts (KOFs) to the vault, Jet Quads are back in Fortnite and can be found mostly in snowy areas. Otherwise, explosives now do much more damage to vehicles than before, and vehicles themselves recover from bonfires more quickly.
Quads-a-jet became available again at Fortnite — Photo: Press Release/Epic Games
The new Chapter has arrived with a new Battle Pass, which can now be purchased at the game store for 950 V-Bucks and has 100 levels of evolution, with an emphasis on the Spider-Man and Foundation skins. Overall, there are also other costumes, emotes, sprays, emoticons, gestures and a bonus of up to 1500 V-Bucks. The pass is also available through the Fortnite Club, a monthly subscription fee of R$38, which includes exclusive benefits.
With BattleStars mechanics, pass rewards are awarded based on a user’s progress in playing, completing challenges to gain experience, or purchasing item bundle levels with V-Bucks. The Battle Stars even serve to redeem the prizes in the order that is most preferable.
At each predefined page, the pass offers a special reward blocked. To unlock it, you need to redeem all other items on that page. After the 100th tier, for example, there are additional pages of extra rewards.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass — Photo: Playback/Epic Games
Check out all the Battle Pass skins:
