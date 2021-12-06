Fortnite Season 1 of Chapter 3: Skins, Battle Pass and more | fortnite

After a long period of waiting, Chapter 3 arrived at Fortnite this Sunday. The first season of the period introduced important new features to the Epic Games battle royale, with an emphasis on the skins of Spider-Man, a historical Mavel character, and the actor The Rock, such as the Foundation character, present in the Battle Pass. Plus, there’s an all-new map, new sliding system, new weapons, items, and more featured additions. The season is scheduled to last until March 19th.

1 of 46 Season 1 of Chapter 3 should be available until March 19 at Fortnite — Photo: Publicity/Epic Games Season 1 of Chapter 3 should be available until March 19 at Fortnite — Photo: Publicity/Epic Games

+ Fortnite: The Rock appears as a character in the game; check out

+ Fortnite Announces New Collaboration with Jordan; check details

As usual in every new chapter, the Fortnite map has been completely updated compared to the previous season. Now, there are points of interest Lumberjack Haja Firewood, Toada Sonolenta, Minas Matreiras, The Daily Clarim, Cruzamento Cremoso, Accompaniment of the Hug, Fat Woods, Rocky Coils, Chonker Circuit, Cânion Condominium, The Jonesies and Sanctuary.

2 of 46 Map of Season 1 of Chapter 3 of Fortnite — Photo: Publicity/Epic Games Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Map — Photo: Disclosure/Epic Games

In addition, the map momentarily has snow and will continue to show climate changes throughout the first season. At the end of it, even observe lightning effects and the presence of tornadoes.

Check out images of some locations on the new map:

3 of 46 New Locations on Fortnite Map — Photo: Press Release/Epic Games New locations on the Fortnite map — Photo: Disclosure/Epic Games

4 of 46 New Locations on Fortnite Map — Photo: Press Release/Epic Games New locations on the Fortnite map — Photo: Disclosure/Epic Games

5 of 46 New Locations on Fortnite Map — Photo: Press Release/Epic Games New locations on the Fortnite map — Photo: Disclosure/Epic Games

6 of 46 New Locations on Fortnite Map — Photo: Press Release/Epic Games New locations on the Fortnite map — Photo: Disclosure/Epic Games

7 of 46 New Locations on Fortnite Map — Photo: Press Release/Epic Games New locations on the Fortnite map — Photo: Disclosure/Epic Games

8 of 46 New Locations on Fortnite Map — Photo: Press Release/Epic Games New locations on the Fortnite map — Photo: Disclosure/Epic Games

In all, seven new weapons have been added to the game with different rarities and ways to obtain them. They are: Guard Assault Rifle, MK-7 Assault Rifle, Attack Shotgun, Automatic Rifle, Auxiliary Pistol, SMG Stinger and Hunter Sniper Rifle.

9 of 46 Guard Assault Rifle — Photo: Publicity/Epic Games Guard Assault Rifle — Photo: Publicity/Epic Games

10 of 46 MK-7 Assault Rifle — Photo: Press Release/Epic Games MK-7 Assault Rifle — Photo: Press Release/Epic Games

11 of 46 Forward Shotgun — Photo: Publicity/Epic Games Forward Shotgun — Photo: Disclosure/Epic Games

12 of 46 Automatic Rifle — Photo: Publicity/Epic Games Automatic Rifle — Photo: Disclosure/Epic Games

13 of 46 Auxiliary Gun — Photo: Disclosure/Epic Games Auxiliary Gun — Photo: Disclosure/Epic Games

14 of 46 SMG Ferrão — Photo: Publicity/Epic Games SMG Ferrão — Photo: Publicity/Epic Games

15 of 46 Hunter Sniper Rifle — Photo: Publicity/Epic Games Hunter Sniper Rifle — Photo: Disclosure/Epic Games

Sliding mechanics and changes in companion spawns

In a similar way as it already exists in Call of Duty: Warzone, from now on Fortnite players can slide to increase their speed and avoid shooting from opponents. During mechanics, it is possible to build and shoot. To use it, just hold the crouch key while running to start sliding, something that also works by going up.

16 of 46 Players can swipe in Fortnite matches — Photo: Press Release/Epic Games Players can slide into Fortnite matches — Photo: Press Release/Epic Games

In the new Chapter, reviving a knocked out teammate and starting the Reset Van happen faster when players collaborate with each other. It’s worth pointing out that Shakedown ability and Split Screen have been removed. The second, however, will be rehabilitated soon.

Booths and Crowns of Victory

One of the main innovations, the Tent system allows the player to set up a Tent and enter it to heal with other teammates. What’s more, it’s also possible to store up to three items in the Tent to collect in future matches. To collect the items later, just find a new Tent within matches that are not part of the competitive game.

17 of 46 Tents arrived at Fortnite — Photo: Publicity/Epic Games Tents arrived at Fortnite — Photo: Publicity/Epic Games

Crowns of Victory are awarded when a player has a high enough placement in a match. He can display it when starting the next game and use it to earn an experience bonus (EXP). If he manages to win the match using a Crown of Victory, the user receives a unique gesture that displays the total number of Crowned Royale Victories won during the season.

Check out how Crowns of Victory are awarded in Solo, Doubles, Trios and Squads:

Ground: four best players.

four best players. Doubles: players from the top two teams.

players from the top two teams. Threesomes: players of the best team.

players of the best team. squads: players of the best team.

18 of 46 Crown of Victory at Fortnite — Photo: Publicity/Epic Games Crown of Victory at Fortnite — Photo: Publicity/Epic Games

The new Healing Mist and Revitalisic items have similar purposes: to generate health healing. The former can be used for both self and companions and restores health while being sprayed. The second, in turn, also restores health over time, but cannot be shared with friends and has its healing stopped when the player takes damage from an opponent.

19 of 46 Healing Mist — Photo: Publicity/Epic Games Healing Mist — Photo: Publicity/Epic Games

20 of 46 Revitalisuco — Photo: Publicity/Epic Games Revitalisuco — Photo: Disclosure/Epic Games

With the return of Grocery Carts and Off-Road Karts (KOFs) to the vault, Jet Quads are back in Fortnite and can be found mostly in snowy areas. Otherwise, explosives now do much more damage to vehicles than before, and vehicles themselves recover from bonfires more quickly.

21 of 46 Quads-a-jet became available again at Fortnite — Photo: Press Release/Epic Games Quads-a-jet became available again at Fortnite — Photo: Press Release/Epic Games

The new Chapter has arrived with a new Battle Pass, which can now be purchased at the game store for 950 V-Bucks and has 100 levels of evolution, with an emphasis on the Spider-Man and Foundation skins. Overall, there are also other costumes, emotes, sprays, emoticons, gestures and a bonus of up to 1500 V-Bucks. The pass is also available through the Fortnite Club, a monthly subscription fee of R$38, which includes exclusive benefits.

With BattleStars mechanics, pass rewards are awarded based on a user’s progress in playing, completing challenges to gain experience, or purchasing item bundle levels with V-Bucks. The Battle Stars even serve to redeem the prizes in the order that is most preferable.

At each predefined page, the pass offers a special reward blocked. To unlock it, you need to redeem all other items on that page. After the 100th tier, for example, there are additional pages of extra rewards.

22 of 46 Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass — Photo: Reproduction/Epic Games Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass — Photo: Playback/Epic Games

Check out all the Battle Pass skins:

23 of 46 Skin Shanta — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite Skin Shanta — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite

24 of 46 Skin Ronin — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite Skin Ronin — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite

25 of 46 Indigo Style for Ronin Skin — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite Indigo style for Ronin skin — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite

26 of 46 Skin Lieutenant Lauro Llama — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite Skin Lieutenant Lauro Llama — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite

27 of 46 Style Special Forces for skin Lieutenant Lauro Llama — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite Special Forces style for Lieutenant Lauro Llama skin — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite

28 of 46 Style Ronin Skin Vest — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite Ronin Skin Vest Style — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite

29 of 46 Skin Protetora — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite Protective Skin — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite

30 of 46 Hat Style Inside Out for Protective Skin — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite Backside Hat Style for Protective Skin — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite

31 of 46 Skin Gomes Demascar — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite Skin Gomes Demascar — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite

32 of 46 Bitter Style for Gomes Skin Demascar — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite Bitter Style for Gomes Demascar skin — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite

33 of 46 Skin Vindicta — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite Skin Vindicta — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite

34 of 46 Style Ronin Skin Cover — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite Style Ronin Skin Cover — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite

35 of 46 Spider-Man Skin — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite Spider-Man Skin — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite

36 of 46 Style Vindicta Skin Running Suit — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite Vindicta Skin Style Running Suit — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite

37 of 46 Spider-Man Skin Style Symbionte Costume — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite Style Simbionte Costume for Spider-Man skin — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite

38 of 46 Skin O Foundation — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite Skin O Foundation — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite

39 of 46 Classic Skin Style Lieutenant Lauro Llama — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite Classic Skin Style Lieutenant Lauro Llama — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite

40 of 46 Emerald Style for Ronin Skin — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite Emerald Style for Ronin Skin — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite

41 of 46 Future Cool Style for Vindicta skin — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite Future Cold Style for Vindicta skin — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite

42 of 46 Style Headdress for Shanta Skin — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite Shanta Skin Headdress Style — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite

43 of 46 Sour Style for Gomes Skin Demascar — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite Sour style for Gomes Demascar skin — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite

44 of 46 Style Future Foundation Costume for Spider-Man skin — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite Style Future Foundation costume for Spider-Man skin — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite

45 of 46 Style Dark for Protective Skin — Photo: Playback/Fortnite Dark Style for Protective Skin — Photo: Reproduction/Fortnite