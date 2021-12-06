French hospitalized with Covid-19 in Ribeirão Preto, SP, is in serious condition, says hospital | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

The Frenchman hospitalized with Covid-19 in a private hospital in Ribeirão Preto (SP) remains in serious condition, according to a medical bulletin released this Sunday afternoon (5).

The 52-year-old man has been hospitalized since November 28, but the condition worsened on Friday (3) when he needed to be taken to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and needed to be intubated.

According to the Ribeirania Hospital, he has respiratory failure and is linked to mechanical ventilation. “He is still in serious condition, with severe hypoxemia and the need for medication for hemodynamic support”, says the bulletin signed by the intensive care physician Leandro Moreira Peres.

Also according to the bulletin, patient treatment follows international guidelines for severe forms of Covid-19.

Discarded omicron suspicion

On Friday, the mayor of Ribeirão Preto, Duarte Nogueira (PSDB), dismissed the suspicion of the patient’s infection by the new omicron variant. The examination carried out by the Instituto Adolfo Lutz on samples collected from the Frenchman showed that he was infected by the delta variant, which is predominant in Brazil.

The man traveled from France to Brazil on November 13, accompanied by a colleague. They arrived in Ribeirão Preto to work in a pharmaceutical company and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Europe.

On November 15, the two developed mild symptoms of Covid-19. They were in isolation, but there was a worsening in the condition of one of them.

As they are foreigners, the hospital notified the health authorities who began to monitor them.

The other Frenchman was never hospitalized and was kept in isolation at home.

See more news from the region at g1 Ribeirão Preto e Franca