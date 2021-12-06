From Dadá to the champions: Atlético-MG lifts the 2021 Brazilian Cup | athletic-mg

A historic moment! Dario, folkloric, top scorer, 1971 champion, entered the Mineirão lawn and was celebrated. With it, the 2021 Brazilian champion’s cup. It ended up in the hands of Réver and Alonso, 2021 captains.

The Mineirão lawn was taken over by players, managers, family members, patrons. A party for the best in Brazilian football this season.

Fifty years after Dario, Telê, Odair and company, it was the turn of Hulk, Cuca, Guilherme Arana and the 2021 team.

– (Emotion) kilometric, above all with great pleasure and honor. Clube Atlético Mineiro is a family. This marked a lot in my career. I am very happy. Even without words. Very emotional. Atlético is Atlético – said Dadá, hero of the 1971 title.

The victory over Bragantino by 4-3, at Mineirão, gained even more party atmosphere after the turnaround in the second half. The fourth goal of Galo was scored by Hulk, with a touch of category, extending the advantage in the artillery of the championship; now with 19 goals.

– It is the player’s trust. When we are confident, everything is easier. We have to be confident to get to games like this, have this coolness and make a conclusion – said the athletic striker.

One by one, the players went to receive their champion medals. And the most anticipated moment. Réver received the cup and raised it to 61 thousand fans present at the Mineirão: “two-time champion, two-time champion!” shouted the Rooster lovers.