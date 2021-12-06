From pressure to glory: Cuca returns to Mineirão as Brazilian champion, at the top of Atlético-MG coaches | athletic-mg

The Atlético-MG fan was finally able to let out the scream of a Brazilian champion that was stuck in his throat. An orchestra that worked perfectly for most of the season. This is thanks to a conductor who puts his name, once and for all, as the greatest coach in the centenary history of Galo: Alexi Stival. This Sunday, at 4 pm, against Bragantino, Cuca returns to Mineirão bringing the title he won in Salvador to join the epic Libertadores and three-time Minas Gerais champions.

And the way to the top of the list (which, perhaps, for some, still shares the position with Telê Santana) was bumpy, both in the first pass and in the current one. But both have moments of absolute success and honeymoons with the stands.

Galo’s first bet on Cuca was in 2011. The coach, at the time, had already done great work, but had not yet asserted himself with titles of expression. With Atlético barely at the Brazilian Nationals, running the risk of being relegated, it was in him that Alexandre Kalil bet to save the team, after instability experienced at rival Cruzeiro, where he had been runner-up at the Brazilian Nationals the previous year.

The beginning was complicated. Atlético did not play in Belo Horizonte, due to the reforms of Mineirão and Independência for the 2014 World Cup. There were too many difficulties in Brasileirão. The first six games – counting two of the South American – with Cuca in charge had the same bad script: defeat.

The coach was under pressure less than a month after debuting. Here came the first victory: 1-0 over Athletico, on August 31st. From then until the end of the year, there was no stability, but enough results to avoid relegation with a game in advance. The path seemed solid for the beginning of 2012, until the last round of Serie A reserved a 6-1 rout for Cruzeiro and immense pressure for the coach’s departure. Kalil paid for the permanence.

From almost Brazilians to conquest of America

The team was strengthened and gained a name, in particular: Ronaldinho Gaúcho. The “witch” led Cuca’s squad in a great campaign that ended up with the vice in Brasileirão. Frustration, but signs of a better path for 2013.

No sooner said than done. Cuca led a team that offensively enchanted and showed the soul of Galo. Fight, fight, fight, until the last minute of each game. And with these two pillars he raised the cup of the Libertadores. Atletico’s first and the first gigantic title in Cuca’s career.

The end of the trajectory also had turmoil. The expectation was to win the World Cup, but the team fell in the semifinals, against Raja Casablanca, from Morocco. Cuca, who had already announced to the cast that he was leaving for China’s Shandong Luneng, was named by many as the main culprit.

From mistrust to title (again)

In 2021, he was chosen to lead an audacious project. Millions and millions invested in hiring. At that point, the cast that already had Vargas, Keno and company, still won the options of Hulk and Nacho Fernández. Cuca arrived accredited by his history at Galo, but also by his work with Santos, where he was vice-president of Libertadores in 2020.

But Cuca was met with rejection. On social networks, the use of the hashtag #Cucanão, to show dissatisfaction, with the rescue of the conviction of sexual violence against the coach, in 1987, along with three other former Grêmio teammates, still playing in Switzerland.

Not very consistent performances, losses to Caldense and Cruzeiro, in addition to friction with Hulk, increased the pressure on the coach. However, things soon got back on track, with individual highlights, but also with a collective that matured, empowering names that last year had no prominence.

Quality and soul. Two characteristics that marked the Galo de Cuca in 2012/13 and also now. Turnarounds, tricky results and historic titles.

At the end of the season, Cuca will reach 223 games in charge of Atlético-MG, accumulated in three and a half seasons. If he wins the Copa do Brasil, he will reach the sixth title for the club.