Galiotte comments Felipe Melo’s departure and preaches reformulation

In the final stretch of his term as president of Palmeiras, Maurício Galiotte explained the decision not to renew Felipe Melo and Jailson’s contracts. The club announced yesterday the end of the duo’s passage to the Palestra Itália team.

In an interview to “Mesa Redonda”, today, the president highlighted that the two players “will remain eternal” in the current two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores, but he believes that, at this moment, Palmeiras needs “reformulation”.

“They are two idols, two winners and leaders. They will remain eternal at Palmeiras, they participated in this entire project. Palmeiras’ planning includes a renewal. Football is very dynamic, it requires constant improvement of the squad. Felipe is our captain, we have a lot of gratitude for what he did, it was debated whether to stay or not, he would like two more years, but what is defined by the institutional planning of the club? and Jailson would not be renewed for the next cycle,” he said.

“It’s a decision by Palmeiras, in light of the reformulation process. They are players with a lot of potential, but the dynamics of football requires that clubs that want to continue winning to make a decision and that’s why we decided not to renew with them,” he added. .

And the trend is for the squad to undergo even more changes before the start of the 2022 season, which starts with the Club World Cup for Abel Ferreira’s team. Galiotte highlighted that some names should leave Alviverde soon.

“In 10 days I will no longer be in the position, so I won’t name names, because it’s part of the club’s planning. Palmeiras is restructuring, it’s going to reformulate part of the squad, some players will continue and others won’t. part of the planning for the next period,” he commented.

At the moment, two players have an undefined situation, but with a high probability of leaving: forward Luan Silva and defensive midfielder Danilo Barbosa. In addition to them, Willian has aroused the interest of other teams, such as Santos. The 35-year-old athlete received few chances with Abel Ferreira in the second half.

The permanence of Luiz Adriano is also questioned. Even with a contract until June 2023, the center forward was involved in controversies with fans and has played little.

All these pending issues, however, will be under the responsibility of Leila Pereira. The businesswoman takes over from Maurício Galiotte on the next 15th.