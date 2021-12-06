Galiotte explains why Felipe Melo and Jailson didn’t renew with Palmeiras: ‘Reformulation needed’

A week after winning the tri-championship of the Libertadores da América, Palmeiras announced that it would not renew the contracts of Felipe Melo and Jailson. In an exclusive interview given to the program Round table, gives Gazette TV, Maurício Galiotte explained what motivated the board to take such decisions.

– They are two idols, two winners and leaders. They will be eternalized at Palmeiras, they participated in this entire project. The planning of Palmeiras contemplates a renovation. Football is very dynamic and requires constant squad improvement. Felipe is our captain, we are very grateful for what he did. The permanence or not was debated. He would like two more years, but what is defined by the club’s institutional plan? Palmeiras needs to be reformulated, in such a way that it was defined that the names of Felipe and Jailson would not be renewed for the next cycle – he commented, explaining the importance of the process of reformulating the cast.

– It is a decision by Palmeiras, in light of the reformulation process. They are players with a lot of potential, but the dynamics of football require clubs that want to continue winning to make a decision and that’s why we decided not to renew with them – he added.

Asked about other players who may leave the club, the Verdão’s representative lost his way.

– In 10 days, I will no longer be in the position, so I won’t name names, because it’s part of the club’s planning. Palmeiras is restructuring, it’s going to reformulate part of the cast. Some players will continue and some will not. All this movement is part of the planning for the next period.

The definitions about the permanence of Luiz Adriano, Willian, Danilo Barbosa and Luan Silva, for example, will be in charge of Leila Pereira, who assumes the presidential seat on the 15th.