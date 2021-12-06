Galiotte justifies Felipe Melo’s departure and says: ‘Palmeiras needs reformulation’

After the announced departure of Felipe Melo, Maurício Galiotte said that Palmeiras needs a makeover

Just a few days before his term as president of the palm trees, Maurício Galiotte continues to make important decisions within the club. In this Saturday, the board of alviverde announced that it will not renew Felipe Melo and Jailson’s contracts for the next season.

This Sunday, in an exclusive interview to Round Table, by TV Gazeta, the representative explained the reasons for ending the relationship with two players so victorious and loved by the fans.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

“They are two idols, two winners and leaders. They will be eternalized at Palmeiras, they participated in this entire project. The planning of Palmeiras contemplates a renovation, football is very dynamic, it requires constant improvement of the cast. Felipe is our captain, we are very grateful for what he has done, whether his stay was debated or not, he would like two more years, but what is defined by the institutional planning of the club? Palmeiras needs reformulation, in such a way that it was defined that the names of Felipe and Jailson would not be renewed for the next cycle”, he said.

“It is a decision by Palmeiras, in light of the reformulation process. They are players with a lot of potential, but the dynamics of football require clubs that want to continue winning to make a decision and that’s why we decided not to renew with them”, he added.

And the trend is for the Verdão squad to undergo even more changes before the start of the 2022 season, which starts with the Club World Cup for Abel Ferreira’s team. Galiotte highlighted that some names should leave Alviverde soon.

“In 10 days I will no longer be in the position, so I won’t name names, because it’s part of the club’s planning. Palmeiras is doing a restructuring, it will reformulate part of the squad, some players will continue and others will not. All this movement is part of the planning for the next period”, he commented.

At the moment, two players have an undefined situation, but with a high probability of leaving: forward Luan Silva and defensive midfielder Danilo Barbosa. In addition to them, Willian has aroused the interest of other teams, such as Santos. The 35-year-old athlete received few chances with Abel Ferreira in the second half.

The permanence of Luiz Adriano is also questioned. Even with a contract until June 2023, the center forward was involved in controversies with fans and has played little.

All these pending issues, however, will be under the responsibility of Leila Pereira. The businesswoman takes over from Maurício Galiotte on the next 15th.