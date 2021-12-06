Gallardo in Flamengo? River takes important action in the ball market

Credit: Disclosure/Flemish and Getty Images

Marcelo Gallardo is one of the names considered to be Flamengo’s new coach. At 45 years old and multi-champion in charge of River Plate, the Argentine would be willing to face a new challenge in his career. The local press believes that the cycle of ‘Muñeco’ is really close to its end.

In addition to Flamengo, Gallardo is also a target for the Uruguay team. So far, however, there is nothing underway with any other team. With the position possibly vacant at the end of the season, the Millonarios would already be evaluating a possible replacement.

According to information from ‘ESPN Argentina’, River has already determined that the former defender of Bayern Munich and the Argentine national team, Martín Demichelis, would be the favorite to take over the team if Gallardo’s departure is confirmed. Hernán Crespo, ex-São Paulo, has also been aired.

Gallardo in Flamengo

With the re-election of Rodolfo Landim consummated, the trend is that from now on Flamengo will intensify the conversations for a new coach. If you decide for Gallardo, the task will not be the easiest.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, the Argentine presented Flamengo with his conditions to work in Brazil. Values ​​made the Flemish dome retreat.

“Flamengo sought a Gallardo representative trying to find out the request to work at Flamengo. The numbers scared. That’s 5 million dollars (about R$ 28 million reais) tax-free for him alone. Approximately R$ 2 million per month, which would make him the highest paid coach in the history of Brazilian football”, says Nicola.

