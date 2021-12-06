Galo x Bragantino: follow live the match of the Brasileirão cup delivery – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Publicity/Athletic



National champion after a long period of 50 years, Atlético is already enjoying an absolutely historic season. And, this Sunday, the team from Alvinegro celebrates with its fans in front of Red Bull Bragantino, at Mineirão stadium, at 4 pm, in a match valid for the 37th and penultimate round of the Brazilian Championship.

Mineirão will be packed to see the Brazilian champion Atlético – the players will receive the medals and the trophy right after the match against Red Bull Bragantino.

Follow, with images, the Jornada Esportiva da Itatiaia. Narration by Mário Henrique, comments by Leo Figueiredo, reports by Claudio Rezende, Álvaro Damião, Thiago Reis, analysis of the arbitration with Márcio Rezende de Freitas, on-call by Fabrício Calazans and anchoring by João Vitor Cirilo.

ATHLETIC x BRAGANTINE

ATHLETIC

Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Jair, Tchê Tchê, Zaracho and Nathan; Keno and Diego Costa. Technician: Cuca

BRAGANTINE

Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Natan and Luan Cândido; Jadsom, Emi Martinez and Arthur; Helinho, Ytalo and Cuello. Technician: Mauricio Barbieri

Reason: 37th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: December 5, 2021, Sunday, 4 pm

Location: Mineirão, Belo Horizonte (MG)

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia and Sidmar dos Santos Meurer (both from PR)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Check out Atlético’s main news on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel