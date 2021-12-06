Gangs vie for control of Riviera Maya cities and scare tourists in Mexico – International

MEXICO CITY – The most homesick Mexicans still remember the Paradise which was the Acapulco resort, sung in the sweet voice of Frank Sinatra – today, a city taken by the violence. In order not to see the nightmare repeat itself in the Riviera Maya, the president’s government Andrés Manuel López Obrador he sent an elite battalion of the National Guard, trained specifically for the security of tourists, to the region. Over the weekend, heavily armed men began patrolling the turquoise water beaches.

The deployment of an elite National Guard group was announced by López Obrador in November after a wave of violence swept the Yucatán Peninsula. On October 20, a clash between gangs at the La Malquerida bar in Tulum left two tourists dead – one German and one Indian – and three wounded.

On November 4, in Puerto Morelos, a hamlet located between Cancun and Playa del Carmen, a heavily armed commando stormed the beach at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera hotel with the intention of murdering two drug dealers from a rival group – both were fighting for the spot. of drug sales. The clash ended with the deaths of two drug dealers and scenes of panic, with tourists and officials running in despair for protection.

Last week, documents revealed by the EFE agency showed a confused operation by the State Police of Quintana Roo on October 1st. Masked and heavily armed men stormed the El Pez hotel in Tulum, causing panic among guests. The state government guarantees that it was a search and seizure mission, but many tourists ended up robbed – some had even been expelled from the place at the point of automatic rifles.

In Mexico, there is an excess of police forces. In addition to two federal and 31 state police, each municipality also has one. In total, there are more than 2,000 different corporations. Only the Federal District – Mexico City – has four police forces.

The weakest end of the jail are the municipal police, who have almost no vacation rights. The majority, about two-thirds, earn less than minimum wage and all pay for the ammunition they use. At the same time, they are the ones who face more than 90% of the common crimes committed and are at the forefront of cartels, therefore, more vulnerable to corruption.

Therefore, López Obrador’s idea is to try to federalize public security, investing in this elite force of the National Guard. In all, around 1,500 members were sent to the Riviera Maya, distributed among the locations of Benito Juárez, Isla Mujeres, Solidaridad, Puerto Morelos and Tulum.

Dispute

According to specialists, four major cartels are vying for control of drug trafficking on the beaches of Quintana Roo – Los Zetas, Jalisco Nueva Generación, Golfo and Sinaloa. These four organizations are linked to local gangs, who don’t mind shooting anyone in broad daylight. One of them is known as the “Cancún Cartel”, which is formed by former members of the Zetas.

Cartel revenues, however, are not limited to drug trafficking. According to Edgardo Buscaglia, an expert at Columbia Law School in New York, Mexican criminal organizations supplement their income with smuggling, counterfeiting of money, documents, fraud, homicides on orders, robbery, piracy, prostitution, kidnapping, trafficking in arms and human beings.

Extortion

In the case of the Riviera Maya, extortion is an important source of resources for criminal organizations. In recent months, hotels, restaurants, pizzerias and even a shopping center have suffered violent attacks associated with the protection charge, which has led many establishments to close their doors. “Investigations show that the violence is mainly caused by cells of the Sinaloa cartel that dispute territory among themselves,” said State Governor Carlos Joaquín González./REUTERS, EFE, AFP and NYT