Gasly celebrates race ahead of Ferrari and scores 100 points in 2021: “Pretty amazing”

Pierre Gasly was sixth in the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​played this Sunday (5). Despite suffering from overtaking opponents at the start of the race, the French rider from AlphaTauri saved a sixth place by taking advantage of abandonments and interruptions in the race, which changed the course of several strategies.

With the mark in Jeddah, Gasly became the ninth driver of the 2021 season to surpass the 100-point mark, and admitted happiness to close ahead of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari duo.

“So happy. Another top-5 for us, we got ahead of the two Ferraris, which is pretty amazing. We also reached 100 points this season, which was our big goal for the season. Very happy for that and for the team”, he said in an interview on the Formula 1 website after the race.

Gasly lamented AlphaTauri’s lack of competitiveness at times and the distance created by Alpine in the battle for fifth place in the Constructors’ World Championship. Now, the French team has 29 points ahead of Faenza’s squad.

“It was difficult, we need to analyze it because we were much slower on the straights against our opponents, but on the corners we were very competitive. It’s different, but we were fast, we managed to reach Daniel at the end, but we didn’t have the rhythm to beat Alpine, they seem to have found something at the end of the year. Let’s analyze it, but we were in the top-5 and we need to be happy about it”, he added.

