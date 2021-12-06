Gasly celebrates race ahead of Ferrari and scores 100 points in 2021: “Pretty amazing”

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Gasly celebrates race ahead of Ferrari and scores 100 points in 2021: “Pretty amazing” 6 Views

F1 IN ARABIA: HAMILTON WINS, VERSTAPPEN 2nd: TIE IN DECISION | Briefing

Pierre Gasly was sixth in the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​played this Sunday (5). Despite suffering from overtaking opponents at the start of the race, the French rider from AlphaTauri saved a sixth place by taking advantage of abandonments and interruptions in the race, which changed the course of several strategies.

With the mark in Jeddah, Gasly became the ninth driver of the 2021 season to surpass the 100-point mark, and admitted happiness to close ahead of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari duo.

“So happy. Another top-5 for us, we got ahead of the two Ferraris, which is pretty amazing. We also reached 100 points this season, which was our big goal for the season. Very happy for that and for the team”, he said in an interview on the Formula 1 website after the race.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Pierre Gasly went to the top-6 (Photo: AlphaTauri)

Gasly lamented AlphaTauri’s lack of competitiveness at times and the distance created by Alpine in the battle for fifth place in the Constructors’ World Championship. Now, the French team has 29 points ahead of Faenza’s squad.

“It was difficult, we need to analyze it because we were much slower on the straights against our opponents, but on the corners we were very competitive. It’s different, but we were fast, we managed to reach Daniel at the end, but we didn’t have the rhythm to beat Alpine, they seem to have found something at the end of the year. Let’s analyze it, but we were in the top-5 and we need to be happy about it”, he added.

Verstappen slowed down in the middle of the track and was hit by Hamilton in Jeddah (Video: Playback/F1TV)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Michael Masi explains controversy with Verstappen and Hamilton in Jeddah

The Saudi Arabian GP was an intense battle between Lewis Hamilton, who won the race, …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved