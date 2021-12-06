Gaules and Ronaldo launch “Phenomenons” podcast | sports

Alexandre “Gaules” and Ronaldo are going to launch a podcast together. The streamer, the biggest in the middle in Brazil, and the three times best in the world in football created “Fenômenos”, a 10-episode program that will receive guests like Neymar and Tiago Leifert. The first season episodes were recorded in person and remotely and will air from 2022 onwards.
The first episode, recorded at the Football Museum in São Paulo, is a conversation between the two hosts.
Ronaldo wears the Gaules streamer’s helmet — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube
— It’s always an honor to talk and exchange ideas with Ronaldo. Adding a third phenomenon to the conversation brings many different stories and subjects, in some cases they are different worlds, but mostly, all filled with lots of laughs. Everything a good review should have,” said Gaules.
— During the pandemic, I started to play games more often and watched many Gaules lives. That’s when the idea of becoming a streamer was born. I launched Ronaldo TV and got very close to Gaules, he became a partner in games. The podcast is the result of this connection between us and the episodes are becoming sensational. Gaules and I know how to make guests feel at ease, after all they are our friends. And that’s where the best reviews come out – Ronaldo said.
All episodes will be broadcast by Gaules and Ronaldo channels on Twitch. Later, the chats will be available on YouTube.