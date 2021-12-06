Get to know 3 Caixa loans better than Caixa Credit Has

THE Box Econômica Federal launched two lines of credit through Caixa Tem, an application created to enable payments of emergency aid. You loans can range from R$300 to R$1,000, with interest rates of 3.99% per month.

Read more: 5 banks and fintechs that pay customers for every referred friend

For many experts, these rates are high compared to many options on the market. At the state bank itself, three other lines offer much better conditions than the Caixa Tem credit.

In addition, some of these alternatives are available to negative clients, while Caixa’s new loan is not. Interested? Then discover three more advantageous options than Caixa Tem.

1- Automatic CDC

The pre-approved credit line is exclusively aimed at those who already have an account with Caixa. The payment term is up to 48 months, with an interest rate starting at 2.17% per month. Simply request the Automatic CDC at internet banking or at a bank ATM to receive the money quickly.

2 – Anticipation of FGTS

Whoever adhered to the withdrawal-birthday from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) can advance the amount referring to up to three years of benefit. The interest rate is only 1.09% per month, with payment guaranteed by the FGTS. In addition, the customer can get a bonus, according to his balance range.

3 – Consigned

The third option is the Caixa payroll loan, which has an interest rate starting at 0.94% per month, one of the lowest on the market. The product is available to INSS retirees and pensioners, as well as employees of associated companies and bodies.