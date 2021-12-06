Get to know the MEI’s legal obligations

MEI is a simplified type of company aimed at self-employed professionals who do not have their activities regulated by any class entity, such as: plumber, makeup artist, seamstress, whaler, among others.

When this professional becomes an Individual Microentrepreneur, he is registered in the National Register of Legal Entities and falls under the Simples Nacional. In this situation, you will need to pay a fixed monthly amount related to the taxes of your activity.

Requirements to become MEI

The worker who wants to become MEI needs to meet some criteria, they are:

Have annual sales of up to R$ 81 thousand or proportional to the months worked;

Not being a partner, manager or owner of another company;

Have a maximum of 1 hired employee;

Engage in one of the more than 450 permitted activities.

Who can’t become MEI?

Check out the people who do not fit into this professional modality below:

Children under 18 or under 16 years of age not emancipated;

Foreigners without a permanent visa;

Pensioners and public servants;

Professionals who wish to carry out an activity regulated by some professional body (engineers, doctors, psychologists and economists). These professionals are considered independent professionals and do not carry out a business activity.

What are the costs to become MEI?

The Individual Microentrepreneur will only have expenses with the monthly payment of the Simples Nacional. Check the values ​​for each case:

Commerce or industry – R$56.00

Provision of Services – R$60.00

Commerce and Provision of Services together – BRL 61.00

The monthly payment is made through DAS – Collection Document of the Simples Nacional, collection guide of the MEI.

Service providers collect BRL 5.00 of ISS, whoever works in industry or commerce contributes with ICMS (BRL 1.00), that is, whoever works in both activities pays BRL 6.00 in tax (BRL 5.00 + BRL $1.00).

Legal obligations of MEI

Despite being a simplified type of company, the MEI also has its obligations. Follow what they are:

Annual Declaration of Simples Nacional (DASN-MEI)

The Annual Declaration corresponds to the calendar year’s sales, that is, the year prior to the current fiscal year.

As MEI’s annual turnover is up to R$81 thousand, entrepreneurs cannot exceed this amount.

Collection Document of the Simples Nacional (DAS)

It is a monthly contribution that gathers all the taxes required for this category. The payment of this fee is a duty that ensures social security benefits and the issuance of invoices.

It is worth remembering that the collection from the INSS is included in the DAS and is equivalent to 5% of the current minimum wage.

Gross Revenue Monthly Report

This document does not need to be delivered, but it is essential for the MEI to be able to send the DASN-MEI.

It is important to emphasize that the Monthly Gross Revenue Report cannot be discarded when the DASN-MEI is sent, its filing must be done together with the invoices, for a period of 5 years.

MEI rights

Retirement – ​​by age or disability;

Sick pay;

Maternity leave;

Death pension for dependents;

Seclusion allowance;

Issue invoice as a legal entity;

Open legal account and take exclusive loans for MEIs or contract other financial services;

Hiring an employee.

