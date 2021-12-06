Gilberto makes two, Bahia beats Fluminense and leaves the Z4 do Brasileirão

In the confrontation in which the two teams needed the three points, better for Bahia, who played well, set the pace and won the Fluminense 2-0 at Arena Fonte Nova, this Sunday, for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship. The two goals were scored by Gilberto, who took the team out of the relegation zone. On the Rio de Janeiro side, the weak performance wasted the chance to secure himself in Libertadores.

With the result, Bahia goes to 15th place, with 43 points, and is rooting for defeats by Juventude and Cuiabá to stay out of the Z4. In the last round, the team faces Fortaleza. Flu, on the other hand, has 51 points in seventh and needs to beat Chapecoense on Thursday, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, to go to the continental competition.

See the Brasileirão table

​POLEMICS

With both teams needing to win, the beginning of the game was quite intense, especially on the Bahia side. Fluminense’s only good finish came after a minute, when Fred appeared free, but kicked over the goal. However, another arbitration controversy in this Brasileirão happened at nine. Gilberto tried to dodge it with his head and the ball hit Caio Paulista’s arm, but referee Luiz Flavio de Oliveira didn’t score and the VAR didn’t call for analysis either.

AHEAD

Bahia’s insistence paid off. Marcos Felipe had been saving and making difficult saves, but, on minute 35, Luccas Claro, with his arm fully raised, touched the ball with his hand and, this time, the referee awarded the penalty. Gilberto went to collect and put the owners of the house ahead. Fluminense, turned off for 45 minutes, couldn’t set the pace at any time.

GREAT GOAL

Whoever showed more desire went into the break with the advantage. In the 46th minute, Luccas Claro put his chest on Rossi’s feet, who called on Gilberto. The forward advanced and took advantage of Marcos Felipe early to expand the score for Bahia. If the home team sought the goal from the beginning to the end of the first stage, Fluminense had no organization and showed little desire.

MINUS TWO

Up front on the scoreboard, Bahia tried to slow down the pace of the game to control the result. On the Flu side, Marcão took André and Caio Paulista, putting Martinelli and Cazares, to try to improve the midfield. With that, the Cariocas created three good opportunities in 15 minutes, but didn’t reach the net. At 21, Manoel and Rossi got into trouble and ended up being expelled.

GUARANTEED VICTORY

With the changes, Fluminense continued trying to attack, but it was not very dangerous. With high spirits and many yellow cards, the mood in the game was hot. Guto Ferreira tried to hold the team even more to avoid scares and succeeded, ensuring an important victory for Bahia.

DATASHEET:

BAHIA 2X0 FLUMINENSE

Date/Time: 12/05/2021, at 4 pm

Local: Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador (BA)

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (Fifa-SP)

Assistants: Neuza Ines Back (Fifa-SP) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP)

Video Arbitrator: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (VAR-Fifa-MG)

Goals: Gilberto (38’/1ºT) (1-0), Gilberto (46’/1ºT) (2-0)

Yellow cards: Gilberto, Juninho Capixaba (BAH), Luccas Claro, Wellington, Yago Felipe, Fred (FLU)

red cards: Rossi (BAH) and Manoel (FLU)

BAHIA: Danilo Fernandes; Nino, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia (Renan Guedes – 37’/2ºT); Patrick de Lucca, Edson (Raniele – 37’/2ºT) and Rodriguinho (Juninho Capixaba – 14’/2ºT); Rossi, Raí (Ronaldo – 32’/2ºT) and Gilberto (Rodallega – 32’/2ºT). Technician: Guto Ferreira.

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro, Manoel and Danilo Barcelos; André (Martinelli – halftime), Wellington (Lucca – 29’/2ºT) and Yago Felipe; Luiz Henrique (Matheus Ferraz – 29’/2ºT), Caio Paulista (Cazares – halftime) and Fred (Bobadilla – 29’/2ºT). Technician: Bookmark.