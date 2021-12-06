Gloria Groove rocks as Luis Miguel and Robson Nunes returns to be Tim Maia at ‘Show dos Famosos’ | Famous Show

Gloria chose Luis Miguel, Robson honored Tim Maia and Mariana interpreted Alanis Morissette at this stage of the competition. Remembering that in the last performance of the three, Gloria surprised like Justin Timberlake, Mariana animated like Elba Ramalho and Robson moved like Mano Brown.

Find out how the rankings on the ‘Show of the Famous’ came out

Result of this Sunday, 12/5, was:

Gloria Groove: 40

Robson Nunes: 39.7

Mariana Rios: 39.6

ROBSON NUNES AS TIM MAIA

Robson chose one of the greatest Brazilian artists to honor: Tim Maia. The singer released his voice in the hits “Gostava Tanto de Você” and “Vale Tudo”.

“I was afraid of doing Tim, I didn’t even put it on the list, but I went to dinner with Babu Santana and my mother-in-law and wife said I had to do it”, said the artist.

Robson Nunes honors Tim Maia

“I thought it was daring for you to choose Tim’s time, the 70s, which we don’t have much reference to. You brought Tim from the 70s and fun Tim. I was thrilled with your number”, praised Preta.

See the notes:

Black Gil: 10

Claudia Raia: 9.9

Nice: 9.9

Audience: 9.9

GLORIA GROOVE AS LUIS MIGUEL

The singer honored the Puerto Rican who has a star on the Walk of Fame Luis Miguel. Transformed into the artist, she sang “La Barca”.

“I would like to dedicate it to my uncle because Luis Miguel for me is me arriving from school and listening in the back of my house, knowing that my uncle was there… It’s for my family!”, summarized Gloria.

“I’m passionate about talent. I bow to a hardworking person like you, a person who is not lazy, who is studying all the time, challenging himself. His delivery is down to the smallest detail, vocally perfect. You are an actor, your Luis Miguel is spectacular”, admired Claudia.

See the notes:

Black Gil: 10

Claudia Raia: 10

Cute: 10

Audience: 10

MARIANA RIOS AS ALANIS MORISSETTE

the singer and songwriter Alanis Morissette was honored in Mariana’s semifinal. She sang the song “You Oughta Know”.

“I love this woman! My adolescence, my transition was her. She’s an artist I really like, a great artist”, explains Mariana.

“I loved your whole process, the microphone grip is really crazy for you to do. But I think your reference comes with clip and shows. I think it went too far and went beyond the point of reference in the clip”, said Boninho.

See the notes:

Black Gil: 10

Claudia Raia: 9.9

Nice: 9.9

Audience: 9.8

