Goal raises suspicion of manipulation between clubs for access to the elite – Prisma

In a match in the second division of the Colombian Championship, Union Magdalena beat Llaneros by 2-1, with the right to a comeback in the final minutes. The game classified the two teams for the elite division, but the way in which the last moments of the dispute took place drew attention on social networks.

The Colombian Football Players Association is investigating the match, which until 45 minutes into the second half was being won by Llaneros, 1-0. In five minutes, Magdalena turned the tables, with the second goal beyond suspect.

In a video played on social media, it is possible to see that the defense facilitates the opponent’s attack, leaving the attacker easily face to face with the goalkeeper, who is still struggling to avoid the goal. The archer, however, loses the dispute, and the ball returns to the center of the area. But the defenders don’t seem to make an effort. See the video at the top.

The goal generated comments from famous names in football such as Juan Quadrado, a full-back for Juventus and the Colombian national team, and Matheus Uribe, from Porto.

“What a lack of respect this goal by Unión,” posted Quadrado on Twitter.

A shame for Colombian football — Matheus Uribe (@matheus_uribe8) December 4, 2021

World Cup: Chelsea has a squad nearly six times more expensive than Palmeiras