‘Going to be a father’ · TV News

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will discover she is pregnant in In Times of the Emperor. After deciding to run away from the evils of Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero), the girl will shock Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) with the news that will change the lives of the lovebirds in the telenovela at 6 pm on Globo. “He’s going to be a father”, the young woman will rejoice.

In the scenes that will air from the December 15th chapter, the lovebirds will settle in a farm in the interior after having managed to put the deputy of the “cracks” behind bars.

Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) will begin to feel unwell, and the advisor will call a mourner to look at her lover. The healer will examine Eudoro’s youngest (José Dumont) and then say a prayer, leaving the couple worried.

The nun will then give the couple the diagnosis: Dolores will be pregnant. Then she will leave, leaving the two of them alone. “Did the woman say that? I’m not dreaming, am I?”, Nelio will ask in disbelief.

“She said yes! Or else I’m dreaming the same dream as you,” the girl will reply. “But it’s still a dream! We’re going to have a child, Dolores”, will say the bachelor. “I’m going to be a mother, Nélio. And you’re going to be a father”, will confirm the euphoric Daphne Bozaski’s character.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

