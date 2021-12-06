Google Photos password protected folder starts to reach everyone

Google Photos has started releasing the password-protected folder feature to all users. This new feature was exclusive to owners of cell phones in the Pixel line, but will now be offered to everyone who uses cloud storage. The aim is to offer each security extra for anyone dealing with sensitive data, photos or documents that need to be protected with maximum protection.

The locked folder can be configured to open with fingerprint biometrics or facial recognition, if your cell phone supports the technology. To use it, it is necessary to select the desired items, so the file will no longer be displayed in the large library and will be allocated in this private location.

With the locked folder you can hide your confidential photos and videos (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Access to Google Photos password lock can be accessed through the following path:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Step 1: go to the Library tab;

go to the Library tab; Step 2: select Management at the top of the screen;

select Management at the top of the screen; Step 3: scroll down until you find a section called Organization: you will already see the resource icon;

scroll down until you find a section called Organization: you will already see the resource icon; Step 4: then press “First Steps” and follow the app’s instructions

All items moved to the secure folder will be locked for people and apps. This folder pulls files out of the cloud to save to your phone, so you need to be careful after storing documents there — if you lose your phone or format it, you can lose your photos and videos.

At this initial moment, it may be that not everyone receives the news, because Google has a habit of releasing its features gradually to avoid overloading servers. If it doesn’t show up for you, the trick is to wait a few more days and make sure your app is up to date.

News on Google Photos

The locked folder was announced in May 2021, but did not start to arrive on a trial basis until June. Three months later, the company announced that it would end Pixel’s exclusivity and bring this addition to all users of Pixel. Google Photos on Android.

In recent times, the company has taken great pains to add features quite regularly to the app, such as Memories with themed photos and commemorative dates, new widgets for Android 12 (adapted to the Material You look) and an improved interface after user feedback.

Source: Android Police