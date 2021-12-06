Graciele Lacerda says if she’s pregnant with Zezé and says: “it’s not easy”

Digital influencer Graciele Lacerda gave details about her treatment to get pregnant with Zezé Di Camargo

the digital influencer Graciele Lacerda opened the game and vented about getting pregnant with her fiance, the singer Zeze di Camargo. She said that she is not pregnant yet and spoke about what she will have to face in her treatment to become pregnant.

Graciele Lacerda he said that he has already undergone a part of the treatment, which was the removal of the eggs. And she reported that the hormones she had to take during this part of the treatment had already caused her to swell a lot. “We are here on the road to go to Itararé, in the interior of São Paulo, because there is a concert today. We just arrived here at the hotel in town, we’re resting a bit to go to the show later, I still have to wash my hair, which is really dirty today, I arrived and lay down here. You will see that in the family series that will debut I was very swollen, chubby, well held back, because I was coming from an egg freezing process and I amended another process (also an egg freezing process), so there I was very swollen . And then in September I made a new food strategy and had a good result, I deflated. I’m really happy like that. When you see the series, you’ll see the difference, it’s really big. I had swelling from the excess hormone I took,” she said.

The digital influencer also said that his treatment has not ended. This is because now the couple has frozen embryos, but they need to have their implants, that is, Graciele Lacerda need to get pregnant.

She then reported that when she does this part of the treatment she will need to take more hormones and she let it go. “I took a lot of hormones and I’m still going to take it, when I get implanted I’ll have to take more hormones, there are other types of hormones, but it’s still a hormone. So, I have to be careful so that when I get pregnant I am in good health so I don’t risk anything. A tentative life is not easy,” said the digital influencer.

Tell us what you think!