Graphic MSP to release 6 new stories in 2022

the editor Sidney Gusman announced that the Graphic MSP will release six new stories in 2022, the year the label turns 10 years old. In addition to the titles previously announced for this year, but which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, that is, fringe, of Victor Cafaggi, and Magali, gives Lu Cafaggi, Graphic MSP will release:

Astronaut VI , by Danilo Beyruth

, by Danilo Beyruth Denise , by Cora Ottoni

, by Cora Ottoni Angel , by Max Andrade

, by Max Andrade Porridge, by Ana Cardoso

See all covers below:

Graphic MSP will release 6 new stories in 2022 to celebrate 10 years of the label 1 of 6

According to Gusman, the titles will be released bimonthly.

In addition to these unpublished stories, Graphic MSP will release in 2022 an integral of the Astronaut, that is, the first three albums with a new cover, including an unpublished story and some extras.

CCXP WORLDS 21

Saturday, the first day of CCXP Worlds 21, ended with a giant panel from Sony Pictures, which revealed Spider-Man’s teaser and title in Spider-Man 2, as well as a third animated film, a new Morbius teaser, and the reunion of Spider-Man’s three villains: No Return Home. Also, Netflix released the first preview of the new Chainsaw Massacre, Paramount brought the protagonists of Scream and HBO Max warmed up for the 2022 releases, highlighting Peacemaker.

Sunday, the second day of the event, has announcements of MSP, Amazon Prime Video and a closing panel of the Warner Bros. which will feature the cast of Matrix Resurrections.

All revealed content will be available to fans with Digital and Home Experience credentials. You can still register for the Free credential free of charge or purchase the CCXP Worlds 21 Digital package.

CCXP Worlds 21 can be tracked on the official CCXP website or on Twitch.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).