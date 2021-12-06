Grêmio fans blame Villasanti in Corinthians goal: ‘It opened for kick’

Grêmio did not go beyond a 1-1 draw this Sunday (5), with Corinthians, at the Neo Química Arena, and got a foot and a half in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. Corinthians’ goal was scored in the 41st minute of the second half, after a real great goal by Renato Augusto.

On social networks, several Grêmio fans showed irritation with defensive midfielder Mathías Villasanti, who entered the second stage. In the view of the tricolors from Rio Grande do Sul, the Paraguayan was responsible for leaving Timão’s 8 shirt free to hit Gabriel Grando’s angle.

See the reactions below: