Grêmio fans blame Villasanti in Corinthians goal: ‘It opened for kick’

Grêmio did not go beyond a 1-1 draw this Sunday (5), with Corinthians, at the Neo Química Arena, and got a foot and a half in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. Corinthians’ goal was scored in the 41st minute of the second half, after a real great goal by Renato Augusto.
On social networks, several Grêmio fans showed irritation with defensive midfielder Mathías Villasanti, who entered the second stage. In the view of the tricolors from Rio Grande do Sul, the Paraguayan was responsible for leaving Timão’s 8 shirt free to hit Gabriel Grando’s angle.
See the reactions below:
cowardly mancini
villasanti shit
— Always Champion Guild (@cgfpa)
December 5, 2021
Borja, Vanderson and villasanti entered the field sleeping.
— Moacir Muneron (@Moa_tricolor)
December 5, 2021
Villasanti opened for goal kick…Vanderson is an avenue! You are crazy
— Rodrigo Uarth (@Rodrigoestacao5)
December 5, 2021
They played very well today, but this stupidity of Mancini and some players will not try to stop the goal, which was shit. If villasanti were to attack Renato, we would probably have won and the goal wouldn’t come out at the end of the game…
— Theus (@Theus_1903)
December 5, 2021
I think it was more because of his posture, I think he backed off too soon, but the shit came from the duo Borja and villasanti.
— Vitor Torres (39/45) (@vitor_ftorres)
December 5, 2021