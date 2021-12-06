Grêmio has a 97.5% risk of relegation after a draw with Corinthians

The draw with Corinthians this Sunday made Grêmio reach a 97.5% risk of relegation in the Brazilian Nationals. The calculations are from the Department of Mathematics at UFMG.

With Sport and Chapecoense already in Serie B in 2022, the team from Rio Grande do Sul is trying to avoid falling by a miracle, as it is who has the highest percentage at the moment. Bahia comes next, with 55.5%.





With the result, Grêmio went to 40 points, still in 18th place, and could be relegated this Monday – if both Cuiabá (hosts Fortaleza) and Juventude (visits São Paulo) score.

To avoid the fall, Grêmio needs two out of three clubs not to score any more points in the championship: Cuiabá, Juventude and Bahia.

– It’s natural that we’re upset. But as long as there is hope, we will fight. Whether the hope is going to last 24 hours or 72 hours, we’re still hanging on to that, because there’s still a lot to play for this round. Depending on the results, Grêmio still has a chance. I don’t think it’s close to zero. Chance is chance. I still believe in this a lot – said coach Vagner Mancini.

The risk of downgrades for Cuiabá is 23.4% and for Juventude, 20.4%.

Disputed Liberators

In the remaining vacancies for Libertadores, the fight is at the top of the table. Almost there, Bragantino has a 99.1% chance. Next comes Fluminense, who lost to Bahia, and has 94%.

There are lower chances for América-MG (56.9%) and Internacional (26.4%).