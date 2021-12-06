Gremistas Gurias lose on penalties to Inter in the Women’s Gauchão final

The final of the Women’s Gauchão 2021 had all the ingredients to be one of the most memorable duels of recent years, and in fact it was. However, even with another good performance, the Gurias Gremistas were defeated on penalties by the Gurias Coloradas in a duel played this Sunday morning (5), and once again failed to win the long-awaited State title.

The goals of the match in normal time were scored by Maiara, from Grêmio, in the 7th minute, and by Fabi Simões, in the 39th minute. In penalties, Tricolor lost the dispute for the score of 4 to 3. Bruna Benites lost to Colorado, while Andreia and Eudimilla wasted for Grêmio.

With the defeat, Patrícia Gusmão’s team saw their great rivals further expand the taboo imposed for years. Now, Grêmio hasn’t beat Inter by 11 GreNais, in addition to not conquering Gauchão since 2018, the Grêmio team is witnessing a three-time consecutive championship of Internacional, which won the State Championship in 2019, 2020 and now in 2021.

Gurias Gremistas x Gurias Coloradas for the female Gauchão final

The initial stage was the acceptance of what is in fact a classic GreNal, that is, with great intensity, alternating offensive actions and a grip from beginning to end.

The first offensive move was by Inter, who arrived from the top. At 4′, in a corner kick, defender Sorriso rose more than any Grêmio defense and tested. The header brought a lot of danger to the goal of goalkeeper Lorena, from Grêmio.

However, the Gurias Gremistas’ response came next, also in an area play. At the 6th minute mark, Pri Back took a lateral free kick, with a lot of venom, in the mouth of the goal and found attacking midfielder Maiara among the defenders. The gremista midfielder arrived, swerving beautifully with her left foot, but the ball went over the goal of Vivi’s goalkeeper.

Grêmio’s goal came at the best moment of the team in the match

There was no way out, Grêmio converted its superiority in the game into a goal and shook Arena Cruzeiro in the next minute.

After a nice move, Rafa Levis tried to cross into the area, left-back Belinha cut the shot badly and the ball was at the feet of Laís Estevam who, with great intelligence, served as the first striker Jane Tavares. She fixed it and hit the cross, Vivi, from Inter, made the defense, but on the rebound, midfielder Maiara, who was on the move, got the submission and puffed up the net. 1 to 0 for the Gremistas Gurias.

With the Grêmio goal on the scoreboard, the Gurias Coloradas tried to come out more into the game and, in a way, command the offensive actions. However, well posted on the field, the Gurias Gremistas did not give much space and curbed the team’s various attempts, which sought out forward Fabi Simões at all times.

After a good period where we had few emotions, Inter had the great chance to score. At 36′, in a corner kick, defender Bruna Benites went up on the 3rd floor and tested for the ground, as ordered, but goalkeeper Lorena, from Grêmio, made the save with ease.

Penalty for the Gurias Coloradas was like a cold shower on the impetus of the Gurias Gremistas

On 39′, Internacional once again arrived from the top and in the back, the Colorado striker tried to finish on goal, but Grêmio’s full-back Gisseli intercepted the move. However, the gremista wing had his arm open and the ball ended up hitting his arm. Referee Andressa Hartmann had no doubts and scored the penalty.

On the hit, forward Fabi Simões, one of the main highlights of Gauchão, crossed the ball, goalkeeper Lorena was on the ball, but she didn’t make it in time. All the same at GreNal. End of the first stage: Gurias Gremistas 1×1 Gurias Coloradas.

Second half of Gurias Gremistas x Gurias Coloradas for the female Gauchão final

Despite the goal conceded in the final minutes of the first stage, the Gurias Gremistas returned to the field with Eudimilla, to gain even more in offensive strength in the attack field. And, within that, the duel was even more frank in the opening minutes, but no less disputed.

With the changes, Inter again put pressure on Grêmio in leaving the ball and, when they regained possession, they began to verticalize their plays with Rafa Travalão and Fabi Simões. However, even in a lower rotation, Tricolor followed with compacted defensive lines and adjusted even more with the entry of Tchula, who organized the team.

Within this defined design, it was up to the Immortal to bet on counter-coups, all pulled by Eudimilla. The athlete, who entered at half-time, found herself boxed many times and was not very successful in individual plays, but she was closely watched.

However, it was with Eudimilla that the Gremistas Gurias almost expanded the duel. On 43′, the forward received by Maglia inside the penalty area, she dominated, straightened her body and hit hard with her left leg, but the ball ended up going up a lot and passed over the goal of the archer Vivi, from Inter.

Even so, as it is a GreNal, both teams abdicated the purposeful duel in the final moments of the game and left the title decision to penalties. End of chat at Arena Cruzeiro: Gurias Gremistas 1×1 Gurias Coloradas.

Women’s Gauchão 2021 was decided on penalties.

In a balanced duel, with the commanded the actions of the game alternated constantly, everything indicated that the decision of the title would be on penalties. And that’s what happened.

In the free kicks, Gurias Gremistas won the dispute by 4-3. However, the highlight goes to the goalkeepers of both teams. Archer Lorena, from Grêmio and the Brazilian team, took the first Colorado penalty, charged by Bruna Benites. The owner of Inter’s goal, Vivi, defended the last two Grêmio shots, beaten by Andreia and Eudimilla.

Gurias Gremistas x Gurias Coloradas yellow cards for the Women Gauchão final

Guild: Andressa, Rafa Levis, Pati Maldaner and Gabizinha

International: Leidiane, Shasha, Bruna Benites and Sorriso

Lineups of Gurias Gremistas x Gurias Coloradas for the female Gauchão final

Guild: Lorena; Mariza (Isa), Pati Maldaner (Andreia), Andressa and GIsseli (Nathane); Maglia, Pri Back and Maiara; Jane Tavares (Eudimilla), Rafa Levis (Tchula) and Laís Estevam (Gabizinha). Technique: Patricia Gusmão.

International: Vivi; Leidi (Mileninha), Sorriso, Bruna Benites (C) and Belinha (Ari); Djeni, Maiara (Isa) and Shasha; Wendy (Maranhão), Rafa Travalão and Fabiana. Technician: Maurício Salgado

Image: Disclosure Guild