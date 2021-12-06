Guild may fall on this Monday; São Paulo plays still under threat – Sports

O Guild fed, until the 40 minutes of the second half of the tie against Corinthians, good chances to stay in the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Renato Augusto’s great goal at the end, however, made the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul arrive this Monday (6) with serious risks of relegation, in the 37th round. In a situation just a little quieter, the São Paulo still plays threatened of fall.

With the 1 to 1 at Neo Química Arena, Grêmio does not depend only on its own strength to remain in the elite of national football — not even an eventual victory against champion Atlético-MG, in Porto Alegre, in the last round, frees the team. of the third fall in its history. To stay in Serie A, Vagner Mancini’s team has to root for Youth and Cuiabá even score a point in the next two games.

Grêmio has 40 points and is ranked 18th in the Brasileirão. The two teams right above the table, Cuiabá and Juventude, have 43 each, with two games still to play, the first of them on Monday. Cuiabá will face Fortaleza, at Arena Pantanal; and Juventude will take São Paulo, in Morumbi.

“Depending on the results, Grêmio still has a chance. I don’t think the chance is close to zero [como o repórter perguntou]. A chance is a chance and I still believe,” said Mancini, in an interview at the arena, in Itaquera.

Guild will be demoted if:

Juventude and Cuiabá (both teams) draw or beat their respective opponents

Grêmio will reach the last round with chances if:

Juventude or Cuiabá (or both teams) are defeated by their respective opponents

tricolor drama

In addition to Grêmio’s problem, another tricolor team is experiencing dramatic moments in the last rounds of the Brasileirão. São Paulo, which faces Juventude, has not yet secured itself in the national football elite for next year.

Coach Rogério Ceni’s team is in 14th place, with 45 points, one position ahead and two points more than Bahia, who beat Fluminense in the round. A draw guarantees São Paulo in the first division since Cuiabá does not beat Fortaleza.

With the same 45 points as São Paulo, but in 13th place for having three more victories than Tricolor, Athletico-PR will also have the chance to avoid the risk of relegation, against Palmeiras, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba .

Sport, in 19th, with 34 points, and Chapecoense, with 15, are already mathematically relegated.

