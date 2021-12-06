Gusttavo Lima takes off his shirt and his wife passes out at the concert. Video!

Gusttavo Lima moved a fan so much that she ended up passing out during his show at Estádio Aluízio Ferreira, in Porto Velho, in the early hours of this Saturday (4th). The woman had scaled a structure to get onto the stage. The singer is far from his apartment, which he shared with Andressa Suita after the reconciliation, while on tour in Brazil.

When she got close to the idol, the fan started to interact with Gusttavo, who sent a kiss to the friend of the admirer. Then, the young woman asked the singer to give her the shirt he was wearing at the concert. He soon accepted, but when he started to unbutton the garment, he was interrupted by the woman's fainting.

Woman who fainted on stage at Gusttavo Lima’s concert is rescued

“What? My souvenir shirt from my show?”, he says into the microphone after the young woman asks in his ear. With the screams of fans, he moves away from the young woman to take off his shirt. But she, in disbelief, falls hard to the ground with the emotion of the moment.

The singer has no reaction, and soon the paramedics go upstairs to help the fan, who was slumped on the stage. Those present at the concert assured on social media that she was fine after the incident and Gusttavo said he will still give the shirt to the fan.

“But the shirt I’ll still give her after the show,” he stated after the young woman was rescued and taken backstage.

Gusttavo did not comment on the situation, continuing with the tour and showing himself excited about the next show, in Manaus (AM). The singer often gives gifts to fans during concerts, including a millionaire black diamond necklace thrown to the audience at a previous performance.