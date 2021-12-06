Halo Infinite and Monster Rancher Featured in Game Releases of the Week | Action games

Halo Infinite and Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX are the highlights among the game releases from the first week of December. The arrival of the new chapter in the Master Chief saga to Xbox and the remastering of classic games from the Monster Rancher series will be accompanied by the expansion of Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, which had suffered a slight delay.

Finally, the week still reserves Nintendo Switch versions of the popular independent game Loop Hero and Life is Strange: True Colors. Check out all the details about the week’s releases, such as dates, prices and platforms on which the games are available.

Master Chief is back in a new adventure with a big open world in the Zeta Halo ring. The character will have to face the Banished, a rebellious faction of the Covenants that intend to use the ring for their own ends. The game is a direct sequel to the events of Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians, in which the artificial intelligence Cortana tried to take over the universe. Allied to a new AI, called The Weapon, Chief will have to face the Banned and unravel the mysteries behind this new Halo. It is worth noting the presence of new tools, such as a Grapple Shot used for locomotion and for pulling enemies in combat.

Halo Infinite is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC for R$249. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost to subscribers. The game’s multiplayer mode is free and can also be played through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX – December 9th – SW, iOS, PC

The new Monster Rancher compilation brings new visual remasters of the classic franchise games, originally released in the 90s for PlayStation One. In the game you can create and train hundreds of different monsters, each with their own abilities, and take them with you. for intense battles and tournaments. The original monster creation system that spawned creatures from a music CD on the PlayStation now includes a user-selectable search for CDs and music.

There are also 27 new monsters, among them some that were previously exclusive to specific versions of the game. Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX is available for R$175.89 on the Nintendo Switch and R$57.99 on the PC.

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker – December 7 – PS5, PS4, PC

After a brief delay in November, Final Fantasy 14’s Endwalker expansion finally arrives on PlayStation and PC consoles. The pack will bring an end to the current saga of Hydaelyn and Zodiark with a journey that will take players from the depths to the moon. The game’s level cap will also be raised, from 80 to 90 and two new classes will be added, as well as new areas and raids.

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker is available on PS4 and PS5 for R$214.90 and on PC for R$105.99. To play the expansion you need the base game Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn.

Loop Hero – December 9th – SW

The independent game Loop Hero that is already successful on the PC now gets a version for Nintendo’s hybrid console. After the destruction of an entire world, a single hero refuses to forget and be forgotten, embarking on a constantly looping adventure in hopes of reminiscing about the world around him.

In this game with rogue elements, the user uses a deck of cards to place obstacles and monsters in the path of this hero while trying to fortify him to defeat increasingly powerful creatures and discover who is behind the destruction of the world. Loop Hero is available for Nintendo Switch for R$76.45.

Life is Strange: True Colors – December 7th – SW

Previously released for other platforms in September, Life is Strange: True Colors finally arrives on Nintendo Switch. The game tells the story of Alex Chen, played by actress Erika Mori, an orphan who meets her brother in the small town of Haven Springs, and has a supernatural power of empathy.

After his brother dies in a suspicious accident, Alex decides to investigate and use his ability to sense and understand other people’s emotions to unravel this mystery. The gameplay of the game is more open than other titles in the Life is Strange series and will have relationship options with two characters, Ryan and Steph, the latter presented in Life is Strange: Before the Storm.

Heavenly Bodies – December 7th – PS5, PS4, PC

In this fun puzzle and space simulation game, players will become cosmonauts, alone or with the help of a friend in cooperative multiplayer, as they try to accomplish tasks on a space station. Control of the game is done through analog levers and triggers to move your character’s arms and hold onto things in this funny and dangerous environment of zero gravity, where having nowhere to hold on can become a fatality.

Heavenly Bodies is slated for release on December 7th and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Wytchwood – December 9th – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, SW, PC

In a fairytale world, players will embody the character of the forest witch, who collects ingredients for potions and spells, as well as using her powers to teach lessons to those who deserve it. The game is a mix of collecting unusual items through the forest, such as toxic mushrooms and salamander eyes, while getting involved in the stories of the people around you to punish them, like turning a very greedy person into a frog.

With a December 9 release date, Wytchwood will be widely available across consoles including PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC.

