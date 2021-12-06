Hamilton beats Verstappen in Arabia; see how the race was

Exciting, crazy and controversial. These are perhaps the best expressions to define the Saudi Arabia Formula 1 GP, which took place this afternoon in Jeddah. After much confusion, the race ended with a victory for Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who touched Max Verstappen (Red Bull) at the top of the table – the Dutchman finished 2nd.

Now, the two have 369.5 points – Verstappen leads the tiebreaker for having won more GPs than the rival so far. The title decision, therefore, is for next week, in Abu Dhabi.

O UOL Sport summed up what was the emotional and long GP of Saudi Arabia. Check it out below:

Good start

Of the top ten on the grid, only Lando Norris (McLaren) started the race using soft tires – all the others who went to Q3 yesterday opted for medium.

When the red lights went out, the drivers “behaved” and, at least in the top 5, there were no touches or changes in position – the only news was with a McLaren driver, who won a position and moved up to 6th, ahead of Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri).

Until the 10th lap, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), who started in 15th and jumped to 11th, gained the most positions. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), on the other hand, was passed by five opponents at the start of the race in Jeddah and dropped to 13th.

Schumacher hits and raises red flag

Lap ten, incidentally, generated an ugly accident on the track. Mick Schumacher (Haas) lost control, skidded and slammed the back of his car into the wall.

Schumacher had his car partially destroyed in the crash on lap 10 of the Saudi Arabian GP Image: Reproduction/Twitter

The collision generated a yellow flag by the inspectors for a few minutes and forced the safety car to enter the circuit.

With the entry of the safety car, drivers such as Hamilton, Bottas and Pérez went to the pits to change tires – Verstappen, however, dared in his strategy and continued on the track, postponing his stop and momentarily staying in 1st position.

red bull risks with Verstappen … and get along

Faced with the seriousness of the accident with the son of Michael Schumacher, the stewards decided, minutes later, for the red flag, which momentarily suspended the race.

The stoppage was great for the Dutchman. This is because, with the new color of the flag, all pilots were able to make pit stops and, as there is no race, they returned to their respective positions at the moment of suspension.

Crazy restart and new suspension

At the start of the race, Hamilton, who was in 2nd, made a great effort and even surpassed the then leader Verstappen at the end of the straight.

Despite this, the Dutchman recovered and, cutting the path, resumed his rival’s position. At this time, Esteban Ocon (Alpine) took advantage and also overcame the British, who dropped to 3rd.

Seconds later, another accident suspended the race again: Pérez was touched and ended up with the car crossed on the track, leaving him unable to continue in the event.

Nikita Mazepin (Haas), who was in the back platoon, went sour and, with the melee ahead, ended up slamming into the back of George Russell (Williams). They also abandoned the race, which again saw the red flag.

Verstappen punished in duel against Hamilton

The Dutchman’s overtaking over Hamilton in the restart did not go unscathed by the FIA, which punished the Red Bull driver for the illegal maneuver on the Brit.

During the interruption, those responsible for the race decided that, in the new restart, Verstappen would start in 3rd position, behind Ocon and Hamilton, respectively.

Verstappen passed Hamilton off the track and was punished by the stewards Image: Reproduction/Twitter

Third start: Verstappen puts on a show and Hamilton is doing badly

Hamilton opted to use hard tires in the new restart – as did Ocon – while Verstappen was medium.

The Brit, however, was “swallowed” by the Dutchman, who put the car inside at the 1st corner after overtaking Ocon on the straight. With that, Red Bull once again assumed the 1st position.

More yellow flags…

On lap 23, it was Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)’s turn to get confused at the 1st corner. The Japanese guy ended up touching the German’s car and failed, as he ran and ended up on the wall – he continued in the race, but took five seconds of punishment.

Two minutes later, it was Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo)’s turn to fight for the same space and touch each other – pieces of the floor of the Aston Martin vehicle were left on the track.

The problems, despite the low severity, triggered the virtual safety car three times and “stuck” the drivers’ pace.

Hamilton vs Verstappen hit!

On lap 37, with the lights already on, Hamilton spread his wing and attacked Verstappen on the straight. On the outside, the Brit even put the car ahead of his rival.

The Dutchman, however, ended up leaving the track again to defend himself and was at the top.

On the next lap, the Red Bull driver, who was forced to give up his position to the Brit, took his foot off in the middle of the straight for his rival to overtake. The Mercedes star, who was traveling at high speed, ended up crashing his car into the back of his opponent.

New punishment and Hamilton at the top

The act generated a five-second penalty for Verstappen, who was passed by Hamilton shortly afterwards, on lap 41.

After that, the seven-time champion opened an advantage in the lead and won without being threatened. The Dutchman finished 2nd, and Bottas, in the last few meters of the race, overtook Ocon and closed the podium.