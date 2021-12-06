Hamilton beats Verstappen to win chaotic Saudi Arabian GP

Lewis Hamilton vs. Max Verstappen in Jeddah (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

BRIEFING | ALL ABOUT THE FORMULA 1 SAUDI ARABIA GP

Lewis Hamilton won the controversial, confused and chaotic Saudi Arabian GP, ​​made the best lap of the race this Sunday (5) and goes into the title decision of this unpredictable Formula 1 season tied on points with Max Verstappen. In a surreal night marked by two red flags, safety-car interventions and even a hard brake by Max that culminated in Hamilton’s crash into the back of his rival’s car, the seven-time world champion started overtaking his chest and race and even with the front wing damaged in the final laps and it imposed a hard defeat on the Dutchman in the moment of a great sprint from the British towards the eighth title.

At the end of the race, on the pit straight, Valtteri Bottas, who was quite out in the race, passed to Alpine from Esteban Ocon, won third place and vibrated as if it were a great victory. The result practically sent the Constructors’ title to Mercedes for the eighth time in a row.

Daniel Ricciardo took McLaren to fifth place in the race, followed by Pierre Gasly, from AlphaTauri. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, with Ferrari, finished seventh and eighth respectively. Antonio Giovinazzi, coming out of F1, was ninth with Alfa Romeo, while Lando Norris scored another point with tenth place.

In a scenario predicted before the race, Hamilton and Verstappen will go to the title decision, next week, in Abu Dhabi, with exactly 369.5 points. It is the first time since Clay Regazzoni and Emerson Fittipaldi decided the cup in 1974 that two riders have arrived tied for the final race of the season.

Lewis Hamilton won the controversial and confused Saudi Arabian GP (Photo: Mercedes)

Next weekend will mark the end of the 2021 season and will define the great champion of this incredible year. The Abu Dhabi GP takes place between December 10th and 12th at the Yas Marina circuit. O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

The big accident at the start of the F2 main race (Video: Playback/Sky Sports)

Find out about the Saudi Arabia Formula 1 GP

The start in Jeddah was absolutely cautious, even because of the risks of the track and accidents in Formula 2 this Sunday. Lewis Hamilton maintained the lead and was closely followed by Valtteri Bottas, while Max Verstappen continued in third. The only sudden change was the fall of Yuki Tsunoda, who dropped to 12th on the first lap after pressing Esteban Ocon against the wall, while Fernando Alonso gained three places and climbed to tenth.

The next few laps were relatively smooth up front, with Hamilton leading the line, followed by Bottas and, a little further back, Verstappen. The start of the race showed Mercedes in control of the race. Charles Leclerc, much further back, was fourth, followed by Sergio Pérez and Lando Norris. Esteban Ocon was the one who did a good race in that beginning, in seventh after passing the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly, who was also surpassed by McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian did the first part of the race on hard tyres.

The tranquility was shattered by the massive accident suffered by Mick Schumacher, who wrecked the Haas car at turn 22, the same one where Leclerc crashed on Friday. The test direction triggered the safety-car. Hamilton and Bottas were called by Mercedes and pit-stop, while Verstappen continued on the track. Change of strategy for Red Bull.

Mick Schumacher suffered a serious accident at the beginning of the Saudi Arabian GP (Photo: Reproduction)

But the game turned around on lap 13, when the FIA ​​race directors raised the red flag five spins after the crash and stopped the race in Jeddah. Verstappen, who in theory had failed at Red Bull’s option to keep him on track, did well, and the game turned too much. This is because teams are allowed to change tires with the red flag. So Max benefited greatly from the decision.

Among the riders who stayed on the track without changing tires on the red flag, in addition to Verstappen, were Ocon, Ricciardo, Gasly, Carlos Sainz and Antonio Giovinazzi among the top ten. Leclerc and Pérez, as well as Hamilton and Bottas, took the risk and opted for a pit-stop that, in practice, proved unnecessary at that time.

At 15:15 (GMT), the 19 drivers who followed the track left the pit-lane and left for the stop-start procedure. So Verstappen lined up in first position, side by side with Hamilton. On the warm-up lap, Lewis complained about his rival and claimed that Max did a start practice in the pit-lane. The Dutchman also complained, but about the safety-car, which was judged to be slow by the pilot. Then he complained about Hamilton being far behind, more than ten cars away.

The new start was tense and bumpy. Up front, Hamilton started much better and even took the lead. But Verstappen cut turn 1 and regained the lead by exceeding the track limits. But, further back, Sergio Pérez closed Leclerc and got the worst of it and hit the wall. Amidst all the fuss, George Russell also crashed and Nikita Mazepin slammed into the rear of the Williams car from behind. Red flag again.

Verstappen cuts through the curve to pass Hamilton on the restart (Photo: Reproduction)

After all this mess, Verstappen was first; Ocon, the second; Hamilton was third and Ricciardo fourth. Bottas dropped to fifth and had Gasly in sixth. Unhappy with Max’s maneuver, Toto Wolff went to complain to the track marshals, while Red Bull defended itself. Most unbelievable was Michael Masi, FIA race director for F1, negotiating the return of position from Verstappen to Hamilton.

In the end, the grid decided by the race direction for the new restart had Ocon in first position, Hamilton in second and Verstappen in third, in the reversal of position between the two rivals. Red Bull put medium tires for the Dutchman to try to traction better at the start. It was all or nothing to Max.

The strategy worked for Red Bull. Verstappen started very well and jumped from third to first. Ocon and Hamilton even touched on the first corner and placed second and third, respectively. Ricciardo was fourth, with Bottas fifth and Gasly sixth. At least the restart was clean and hassle-free.

Detail of the beautiful start of Verstappen, who jumped from third to leader in Jeddah (Photo: Reproduction)

In the opening of the next lap, Hamilton overtook Ocon and tried to break into Verstappen, who in turn was looking to stray from the front. Another highlight is the presence of Antonio Giovinazzi, seventh place.

Verstappen even reported loss of engine power, but Red Bull signaled that it was a period of battery recharging. The Dutchman defended himself in the lead and had Hamilton on his heels when the test direction triggered the virtual safety-car. Yuki Tsunoda hit Sebastian Vettel in turn 2, got the worst of it and stopped at the barrier, but managed to get the car into the pits to get a new front wing. Farther back, Leclerc and Sainz were dueling fiercely for eighth position.

Yuki Tsunoda hit the protective barrier after hitting Sebastian Vettel (Photo: Reproduction)

Another driver who went through a big scare was Fernando Alonso, who ran at 360º and narrowly missed the wall. Luckily, the two-time champion was not hit by Nicholas Latifi’s car, who passed the Spaniard soon after. Vettel was part of another dispute and fell apart after playing roda with his ex-teammate Kimi Räikkönen.

In the fight that really mattered, Hamilton tried everything to get to Verstappen and had a better pace in sectors 2 and 3. But the Red Bull driver had an advantage in the first part of the circuit and managed to open up an advantage, thus leaving the seven-time champion with his hands tied. about trying to seek victory.

Alonso was very irritated with the situation on the track and with the debris strewn across the asphalt. “I don’t know if Michael [Masi] is listening, but we have the worst conditions of the weekend. We had 100 red flags and now we are running with the track like this at 300 km/h. We need a safety car”. At that time, the test direction activated the virtual safety-car to remove the debris.

The race resumed its normal pace with 17 laps remaining. Verstappen set a strong pace and struggled with what he had to push Hamilton out. After a brief intervention by the VSC, Lewis took off again, engaged the mobile wing for the first time, and almost overtaken at the first turn. Verstappen didn’t give space, and the two went outside, in a repeat of what happened in Interlagos.

Max Verstappen braked hard in front of Hamilton’s car, who couldn’t avoid the crash (Photo: F1/Twitter)

Following the lap, Verstappen simply took his foot off midway through the lap. Hamilton also slowed down, but not enough to avoid the crash. On impact, the front wing of the Mercedes car was damaged. The incident came under investigation by the stewards, and Toto Wolff, in the pits, was furious.

With seven laps to go in the race, Hamilton managed to pass Verstappen, but the Dutchman took the top spot right away. Shortly thereafter, the FIA ​​announced that Max had been punished for cutting corner 1 and taking advantage. 5s in addition for the Dutch in the total race time, while the beat will be analyzed after the race.

At the end of lap 44, Hamilton managed to pass Verstappen and take the lead of the race for good in a tense and confusing journey on the part of the FIA. In that scenario, and with Lewis with the fastest lap point, Max gave up any fight for the win and would not even have a chance to try the extra point due to not enough gap to stop and come back ahead of Ocon, third.

Thereafter, Hamilton opened up enough to win a key victory to pursue the eighth-championship in Abu Dhabi next week. At the end of the race, Bottas passed Esteban Ocon and put another Mercedes car on the podium, in third.

F1 2021, Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah, Final Result:

1 L HAMILTON Mercedes 50 laps two M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda +11,825 3 V BOOTS Mercedes +27,531 4 AND OCON alpine +27,633 5 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes +40,121 6 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda +41,613 7 C LECLERC Ferrari +44,475 8 C SAINZ Ferrari +46,606 9 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari +58,505 10 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes +1:01,358 11 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes +1:17,212 12 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes +1:23,249 13 F ALONSO alpine + 1 lap 14 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda + 1 lap 15 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari + 1 lap 16 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes NC 17 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes NC 18 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda NC 19 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari NC 20 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari NC VMR L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:30,734 lap 47

