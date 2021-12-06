Hamilton says he didn’t understand incident with Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton described his victory in the Saudi Arabian F1 GP as ‘difficult’ after having had an intense dispute with Max Verstappen. “I was trying to be sensible but also tough and keeping my car on track,” said the seven-times champion, after a race that evidently left the drivers very tired.

Hamilon was involved in some incidents with Verstappen, as the Dutchman twice pushed the Brit off the track, taking a five-second penalty for doing so. However, even during the race, Red Bull ordered Verstappen to return the position to Hamilton, but Mercedes failed to notify its driver of the fact, which resulted in a crash behind the Brit on Verstappen.

“I didn’t understand why he slammed on the brakes, and I hit him in the rear. Then it accelerated again so I didn’t get it. I got a message later that he was going to let us through so it was a little confusing,” Hamilton stated after the GP, having won and made the fastest lap to go to Abu Dhabi next week with the same score as Verstappen.

Speaking about the race itself, Hamilton reaffirmed his pride in his team’s performance. “We persevered as a team after receiving a lot of things in the second half of the season.” He also praised his teammate Valtteri Bottas. “They (Red Bull) have a rough pace, they were fast and it was hard to overtake. Valtteri did a good job of adding up the points today. It was an amazing event, I feel welcome here. The people have been lovely, but it was difficult physically and mentally,” he concluded.