Hamilton wins, draws with Verstappen and gives epic contours to the Worlds – 12/05/2021

The best F-1 World Cup in recent years took on epic contours in Saudi Arabia.

After 21 races, Verstappen and Hamilton will reach the last round of the championship, in Abu Dhabi, tied in score: 369.5 points each.

Since 1974 a championship has not reached the last stage with the duelists tied on points.

The victory in Jeddah was for Hamilton, followed by Verstappen and Bottas.

It is the Englishman’s 103rd win in F-1, his eighth in the season. And certainly one of the most troubled.

The 21st stage of the Worlds, the first F-1 experience on Saudi soil, had three starts, several safety car interventions and, of course, controversy between the two duelists for the championship.

“It was a very confusing race. Now everything will be decided in Abu Dhabi,” said Verstappen, in the interview after the GP.

Hamilton was very emotional: “I’ve been running for a long time, but this one was very difficult. I tried to be sensible in my attitudes, as in my whole career.”

The race started with tension in the air. Shortly before the start, in F-2, a series of accidents ended the race. Between the crashes, Enzo Fittipaldi hit the rear of Frenchman Theo Pourchaire in the first attempt at the start. Both went to the hospital, where the Brazilian’s ankle was fractured — it was cheap.

Even for that reason, the start of the F-1 was behaved. Nobody abused it, nobody tried anything crazy, the first laps happened without incident.

Hamilton came out well, kept the lead and had the services of Bottas right behind: the Finn blocked any attack attempt by Verstappen. A little further back, Ricciardo left Tsunoda and Giovinazzi behind and jumped from 11th to 9th.

At the end of the first round, the top 10 had Hamilton, Bottas, Verstappen, Leclerc, Pérez, Norris, Ocon, Gasly, Ricciardo and Giovinazzi.

With wind in the face and a squire in protection, Hamilton tried to accelerate to open up the advantage. On the fifth lap, he already had 1s2 over Bottas and 2s4 over Verstappen.

It soon became clear that Mercedes had the race in hand, controlling the pace.

“Let me know if you’re not happy with Lewis’ pace,” said Bottas’ engineer. “I could accelerate with a little more space up front,” replied the Finn.

No sooner said than done. On lap eight, Hamilton was 2s behind Bottas, who had 1s7 to Verstappen. On the next lap, the gap between the Englishman and his teammate increased to 2.9.

On the tenth lap, the first stroke of the race. Mick Schumacher lost control and crashed the Haas at turn 22. Yellow flag, safety car. Many people took the opportunity to go through the pits and change tires, including Hamilton, Bottas, Leclerc, Pérez, Norris and Alonso.

Verstappen did not stop. With no rhythm to catch up with the Mercedes, he went for a different strategy to see what was going on. The bet was for a red flag.

It worked, very well.

Faced with the work to redo the protection barrier, the race direction raised the red flag and suspended the race. In one click, Verstappen found himself at the end of the grid and with the possibility of changing tires. Everything turned upside down.

“Why this red flag? The barrier seems to be fine. Find the reason for this decision,” Hamilton complained angrily over the radio.

The restart came 18 minutes later. The grid had Verstappen on pole, followed by Hamilton, Bottas, Ocon, Ricciardo, Leclerc, Gasly, Pérez, Sainz and Giovinazzi.

In the warm-up lap, rivals exchanged accusations. Hamilton said Verstappen simulated the pit lane start. The Dutchman, on the other hand, accused the Englishman of slowing down too much on his way to the grid, which would harm the heating of his tyres.

Hamilton pulled better, took the lead, but Verstappen played hard and passed his rival off the track. Ocon came along and also surpassed English.

But it didn’t last long. Pérez was tapped by Leclerc and knocked. Right behind Russell and Mazepin got tangled up and ended up on the wall as well. New red flag.

“I had to avoid a crash there,” Hamilton said.

In the 19-minute break between the second and third restart, a lot of communication between the FIA ​​and the teams. In the end, as expected, Verstappen had to return the position to Hamilton. The new grid had Ocon on pole (!!), Hamilton and Verstappen.

Yes, everything turned upside down again.

The third start of the day saw Verstappen demonic. On medium tyres, the Dutchman barely passed Hamilton, saw Ocon spread out and jumped to the front in the first corner.

Then began a classic this season: the rivals chasing each other across the track.

On lap 20, Verstappen had 1s2 over Hamilton, who was still on hard tires.

Turn by turn, turn by turn, the Englishman was approaching, approaching, setting up the attack. But he had to lift his foot on lap 23: Tsunoda rammed Vettel and left his beak on the track, demanding a virtual safety car.

The contest resumed on lap 24, and Hamilton returned to his mission.

On the 27th, it pulled over. On the 28th, Verstappen opened. On the 29th, it opened even more. In the 30th, another virtual safety car: there were pieces of cars all over the track after Tsunoda’s crash and a clash between Vettel and Raikkonen.

“Something needs to be done. It’s the worst situation all weekend,” hissed Alonso over the radio.

The green flag came on lap 33. Verstappen picked up the pace, aware that his World Cup chances depended heavily on those laps. Hamilton did the same, probably with the same idea in mind.

On lap 35, Hamilton pulled over again, less than 1 second behind his rival.

At the opening of 37th, he dived to pass the first corner, but Verstappen stiffened: the two touched, the Dutchman went off the track, Hamilton had to retract.

“He’s crazy,” he said over the radio.

Then came the most tense moment of the race. On lap 38, Hamilton was preparing another attack, just when Red Bull asked by radio for Verstappen to relinquish the position.

When Hamilton took it aside, the Dutchman was already slowing down. Result: the two hit again, this time breaking part of the Englishman’s front wing.

In 42nd, Hamilton passed, Verstappen paid back. On the 43rd Hamilton passed again. That’s when the Dutchman was informed of a 5-second penalty for failing to return the position to Hamilton six laps earlier. End of conversation.

“It is what it is. I tried everything,” the Dutchman said over the radio as he crossed the finish line.

“I don’t agree with all the decisions that were taken”, he added, already out of the car, in the post-GP interview. “I let him through, but we touched. I don’t understand exactly what happened this time.”

Hamilton insisted on the thesis that the rival braked in the episode in which he broke his wing. “I didn’t understand why he did that.”

There have been seven upsets in the championship so far.

Right now, everything is the same. The 72nd edition of the F-1 World Championship is already historic.