Hanged and stabbed man inside a collective in Contagem – Gerais

Man was attacked on the bus (photo: Illustrative image – naeimasgary/Pixabay) The Military Police is looking for the criminal who tried to kill a 42-year-old man this Sunday night (5/12), inside a bus in Contagem, Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. The victim was admitted in serious condition. The PM suspects that the crime was motivated by revenge.

According to the police record, Wanderson Pereira was returning with his brother’s girlfriend, in Bairro Tup, where he had spent the weekend. The two were on line 302-D collective (Tup/Estao Metr Eldorado). At one point, a young man with a goatee, fair skin, printed shorts and a red blouse also boarded.

As reported by the driver, the suspect jumped the turnstile and sat behind the couple. Shortly thereafter, he hanged Wanderson with a kind of string, shouting, “You killed my brother. I’m going to kill you because you killed my brother.” He then took 7 stabs at him. Upon seeing the victim each, the author then fled on foot towards LMG-808.

Wanderson was rescued and sent to the Municipal Hospital of Contagem. His picture is serious. The suspect has yet to be located.

According to the PM, the bus is equipped with security cameras, but the corporation has not yet had access to the images, as the company responsible for monitoring does not keep employees working on Sundays.