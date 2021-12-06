Has the Stock Exchange year-end rally started? See what analysts say

Even amidst the uncertain environment and still accumulating a significant drop in the year, ranking among the worst performances in the world in 2021, the last three sessions have been a relief for the Ibovespa, with the index leaving the house of 100,000 points in the last Wednesday (1) to surpass 107 thousand points this Monday (6).

It is recurrent to point out the justification for the year-end rally. But is it “folklore” or does the stock market really take off in the last few months of the year? And could this story be repeated now, even with the October and November declines of the main Brazilian stock exchange index?

Researching historical data on the Stock Exchange over the last 20 years, analyst Enrico Cozzolino, from Levante Ideia de Investimentos, concludes that yes: there is a “rally” at the end of the year. “October, November and December of the last 20 years were the months that rose the most, with performance above the average of other months. 70% of the time, the numbers went up”, explains Cozzolino.

He also lists the reasons why the stock market rises more at this time of year. One of the main ones is the seasonality of retail, with important dates for the sector’s calendar, such as Christmas, Children’s Day and, a few years ago, the sexta-feira Negra. “There is a change in people’s consumption on these dates and this may be one of the factors that explain it”, says Cozzolino.

The analyst, however, remembers that consumer and retail stocks also have high Beta – that is, they rise more than the average when the market rises, but tend to fall more when the opposite happens. “Coming with the flow of purchases of these shares, certainly even if their weight is lower on the Ibovespa, they have relevant value and expand the market mood for this company as well”, says Cozzolino.

In a report, Fernando Ferreira and Jennie Li, XP strategists, also point out that, historically, the fourth quarter is the one that brings the best returns, looking back over the last 20 years.

But, in the current situation, with a recent bad record for the actions of retailers and weak indicators of the economy, is the Brazilian stock market still able to go through a “rally”?

For some analysts, it has already started, taking into account the recovery of the Ibovespa in recent days. Last Tuesday (30th), the index almost lost 100,000 points and this Monday fluctuates at the level of 107 thousand. Others are more cautious and even doubt that this price hike will happen this year.

“It’s not because there’s been a rally in recent years that it would have to happen again”, explains Henrique Esteter, investment specialist at the InfoMoney.

According to him, many uncertainties that were on the table began to come to an end, such as the Central Bank of the United States confirming the withdrawal of stimulus to the economy (tapering) and, here in Brazil, the approval of the PEC on Precatório in the Senate. What remains to be clarified is whether the omicron variant of the coronavirus is in fact a serious and vaccine-resistant mutation.

“This is going to be a decisive point for us to have or not a better definition of the stock market’s performance by the end of the year”, he adds.

Alexandre Almeida, economist at CM Capital, is optimistic and believes that the year-end rally may indeed have started. He justifies his opinion, arguing that the stock market is already rising even when there are no positive indicators in the domestic and foreign scenario. “the GDP [do terceiro trimestre] came worse than expected, we had industrial production [de outubro] bad and even abroad we see job creation worse than expected”, he says.

Almeida recalls that this recovery comes from a very low level. Ricardo Oliboni, a partner at Axia Investing, says that this opens up a great opportunity for those who are thinking about investing in the medium and long term.

“The ‘papers’ are cheap, the price is below what the company is really worth and this does not last, which makes it attractive for foreign capital to return to Brazilian soil”, says Oliboni.

For Fabrício Gonçalvez, CEO of Box Asset Management, investors can already have an overview of what will happen to the country’s finances and next year’s budget. “If the foreign market cooperates and if vaccines are effective [contra a variante ômicron], we will have good winds blowing in December and January”, says Gonçalvez.

Even though it is less than a month to the end of the year, some analysts think it is too early to talk about rallying. Carlos Carvalho Junior, CIO at Kínitro Capital, believes the recovery could be the result of a reduced flow of redemptions, with some funds beginning to identify opportunities.

“The Brazilian stock exchange has a very large performance differential in relation to other stock exchanges and with highly discounted multiples. In fact, we have an unprecedented discount compared to emerging peers and this draws a lot of attention”, says Carvalho Junior.

For Simone Pasianotto, chief economist at REAG Investimentos, to say that the rally has started is to anticipate it. “I still understand it as a price accommodation movement in an environment of uncertainty,” he says. According to her, the Ibovespa has behaved similarly throughout the second semester. “We’ve already watched this movie and the result was not a rally, but a skid”, says the economist.

