Health Spin | Ômicron: symptoms and vaccines; Does exercise allergy exist?

With the discovery of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, several news about new cases, behavior of countries in an attempt to contain the variant and attempts by science to understand the potential of the new strain permeated the news. At Giro da Saúde this Sunday, it won’t be different: after all, what symptoms does the variant cause? And can vaccines protect us against it?

For now, the symptoms reported by African doctors are similar to those of the flu (Image: LightFieldStudios/envato)

Everything is still very new: the Ômicron variant was recently discovered, apparently on November 19, and the WHO announced concerns about the strain last week. But South African doctors are already collecting information about the infection caused by it.

“We’ve seen a sharp increase in cases over the past 10 days. So far they have mostly been very mild, with patients with flu-like symptoms like dry cough, fever, night sweats, lots of body aches,” said Unben Pillay, general practitioner in Gauteng province, where more than 80% of cases of the new variant have been reported.

Know the main symptoms related to Ômicron:

Dry cough, depending on the case;

Fever;

night sweats;

Muscle aches;

Tiredness;

Throat “scratching”;

High pulse, depending on the case.

To reiterate: it is still too early to believe that these symptoms, mostly mild, mean that the person has a covid derived from the new variant, since they can be confused with those of a flu. They come from observational analyzes carried out by doctors in Africa, who even call for caution.

We know the importance of quickly understanding the severity of Ômicron—especially for vaccinated individuals and in cases of reinfections—“but it’s too early for reliable data,” as Richard Lessels, an infectious disease specialist at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, reported.

Delta variant: Could it have self-destructed in Japan? Some scientists say yes (Image: photocreo/Envato)

Some Japanese researchers have argued that the Delta variant of the coronavirus has undergone a negative mutation, which could mean the strain’s significant decline or even extinction there. The context is as follows: in July, Japan had the worst covid-19 rates, with more than 26,000 daily cases—mostly associated with the Delta variant. After three months, the current moving average of infections has become less than 200.

To try to explain this drop, a group of scientists bet, even though there is still no consensus in science, that the Delta variant accumulated many mutations in a specific protein, nsp14. This may have led this strain to “self-destruct” in Japan. That’s what the professor at the Japanese National Institute of Genetics, Ituro Inoue, explains.

“Considering that cases have not increased, we think that at some point during such mutations it [Delta] it headed straight for natural extinction”, defends the professor.

One pill a day: Dovato is approved in Brazil to facilitate the treatment of AIDS (Image: Danilo Alves/Unsplash)

Great news to start this Red December, awareness month in the fight against AIDS! On the 30th, Anvisa approved a drug, called Dovato, which combines two different substances – the antivirals lamivudine and dolutegravir sodium – in a single daily dose tablet.

Even with only two medications in its formulation, GSK, responsible for the scientific arm that developed the drug, clarifies that the drug “still maintains the effectiveness and high barrier to resistance of traditional regimens”, which involve more active principles. The drug can be prescribed for people over 12 years old, who weigh at least 40 kg.

As for vaccines, what is most worrying is the number of mutations in the S protein of the Ômicron variant (Image: RossHelen/Envato)

Going back to the week’s hottest health issue, one of the most asked questions regarding the Ômicron variant is whether the vaccines we have today work against it. After all, the strain has more than 30 mutations in the protein alone spike, totaling 50 in the coronavirus. But it’s still too early to know whether current vaccines can stop it.

Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of the pharmaceutical company Moderna, said in an interview with the Financial Times that, it seems, there will be a significant drop in immunity. He just can’t say how impactful this will be and that we’ll have to wait for the data — which should only come out in the next few weeks.

For Jorge Kalil Filho, professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo, the case of Ômicron is a little different. According to him, in an interview with the BBC, this variant brings many mutations in strategic places, such as the region of the spike that binds to the cell’s receptor — the S protein, or spike. “And that opens up the possibility that neutralizing antibodies will stop working as seen so far,” he noted.

Anvisa said, in a note, that it is working with other agencies and international pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the response on the possible impacts of the variant and the effectiveness of current vaccines. The agency also sent an update request to all authorized immunization developers in the country — Pfizer, Butantan, Fiocruz and Janssen — to understand the progress of studies on immunization. However, Anvisa recognizes that it takes time for Ômicron’s genetic analysis to be available.

The recommendation is that the population continue to protect themselves, with masks, proper hand hygiene, social distance and, above all, vaccination, as directed by each manufacturer’s schedule.

Exercise allergy, no. But there is a very similar anaphylactic reaction (Image: LightFieldStudios/envato)

Have you ever heard of “allergy” to exercise? As strange as it may seem, an allergy-like condition can actually affect those who go to gyms or engage in outdoor physical activity. This is exercise-induced anaphylaxis (EIA).

The condition is not an allergy itself, as no protein enters the body when a person exercises, causing the immune system to react to an allergic attack. What happens is that a person can eat a certain type of food before training, and exercise acts as a trigger to activate the immune cells. Interestingly, the person is not usually allergic to this food at other times. Thus, the reaction, which looks more like an allergy, can occur during or after training.

AIE is rare, but it’s worth knowing: the best way to prevent its emergence is to avoid eating for four hours before and after training. The foods most commonly associated with the condition are:

Wheat;

Futos from the sea;

Celery;

Corn;

Cow milk;

Banana;

Flour contaminated with mites;

Peanut.

