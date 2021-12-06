‘His dream was to be a Flamengo player,’ says deliveryman’s aunt run over by lateral Ramon Ramos; body was buried this monday

The body of 30-year-old delivery boy Jonatas Dias Santos, aged 30, was buried this Monday morning at Bongaba Cemetery, in Magé, Baixada Fluminense. He was run over by Flamengo player Ramon Ramos, last Saturday, when he was working on a bicycle in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone. The player provided help, but Jonatas died on the way to hospital.

Dozens of people went to say goodbye to the delivery boy. During the wake, the widow, Priscila Aline de Oliveira, got sick right after the wake and was supported by family and friends.

Jonatas was an evangelical and lived with his 55-year-old aunt Almerita Severina Teotônio, who revealed the dream the delivery boy had as a child: to play for Flamengo, his team at heart.

— He was very fanatical about Flamengo, of me fighting with him. When he was young, his dream was to be a team player – remembers his aunt.

Widow felt ill and had to be supported at the wake Photo: Gabriel de Paiva / Agência O Globo

Almerita also described her nephew as a very hardworking boy:

‘He was always a working boy. There were days he couldn’t even eat. He was sitting with me eating. Suddenly, the app would ring and he would run away. He was always a responsible parent.

According to the aunt, Jonatas had been working as an app deliverer “for a long time” to support his three daughters.

— He supported his family by delivering snacks. At dawn, in the afternoon — completes the family’s pastor, Jaciara da Costa.

Jonatas was buried at 11:10 am. After the funeral, friends and relatives sang gospel songs in honor of the boy.

Jonatas’ widow posted a photo with the delivery man and the couple’s daughters Photo: Reproduction

This Sunday, the widow paid a tribute to her husband on social media:

“You were everything to me and now there’s nothing left in my chest. My husband left and took a piece of me with him. What gives me the strength to go on is our princesses. My heart is broken and I can only think of everything. that we still had to live. You will always be the love of my life, no matter how much time passes. May God comfort my heart, for you were a good man. Know that I will continue to love you, my love, my life, and I will never forget it!”.

The accident happened around 8:30 pm last Saturday, on Avenida das Américas, near the BRT Interlagos station, near the Américas Barra Hotel. Soon after being run over, Ramon called the Fire Department. According to the Civil Police, an inquiry was opened at the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca) to investigate what had happened. The investigation was carried out on the spot and Ramon testified at the police station. He showed no signs of drunkenness. Police are looking for footage from security cameras that could help with the investigation.