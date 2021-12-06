Horoscope: see the forecast for all signs for the week of December 6th to 12th

It’s time to transform and love at the same time! In an atmosphere of renewed beliefs and expectations, the week arrives full of dreams. THE New Moon, little by little, gains body while we also feel the spirits rise. So, the Crescent moon arrives next Friday, the 10th.

Until then, we will still feel very strongly the effects of the New Moon that happened last Saturday, the 4th, when we also had a Total Solar Eclipse, in the idealistic sign of Sagittarius, occurring at the same length as Rastaban, the Beta Star of the Constellation of Draco. In ancient Sumeria, cradle of civilization, this star marked the eyes of Tiamat, primordial serpent that would have generated all life in the Earth from the water.

When navigating these seas, we will still have some important astrological aspects in the sky. the fiery planet Mars, in Scorpio, reaches maximum tension with the grandiose Jupiter, in Aquarius, which results in a rebellious combination and full of will to win everything and everyone. In turn, the mental Mercury, in Sagittarius, is strange with Neptune, in Pisces, in a formation that conflicts the accumulation of knowledge with the most idealistic dreams: literally, a reality check!

But, as not everything is drama in this life, the mood of the week also has a touch of malice and pleasure. the seductive planet Venus arrives at the exact conjunction with the mighty Pluto, while both are in harmony with Mars. In practice, this type of combination favors conquests, love and pleasure. But it’s not worth taking all this lightly: it takes responsibility, since the encounter between Venus and Pluto takes place in the structured sign of Capricorn.

A week of great energy for all of us!

Check below the Weekly Horoscope with trends for the 12 signs of the zodiac for the period December 6-12, 2021.

– Tip: If you know your Ascendant, read the trends for that sign as well. To understand the relationship between rising sign and horoscope, see my article on this topic on my website!

– If you don’t know your ascendant, you can calculate your Astral Map for free by clicking on this link: www.virginiagaia.com.br/mapa-astral-gratuito

Aries

Beware of exaggeration, Arian. You have a lot of energy and you may find yourself pushing the limits, so avoid exposing yourself too much. Take advantage of the week to make good alliances and explore your charisma responsibly. Regularize sleep.

Bull

Learn from people, Taurus. This is a good time for relationships, but you need to know how to listen. Think about the future without getting lost in daydreams.

Twins

Take advantage of the week to dream of bigger steps in your career, Gemini. It’s just not worth dreaming too much and forgetting the practical dimension of things. Find good partnerships to make your plans viable.

Cancer

You are quite dreamy and rather idealistic this week, Cancerian. Be careful not to get lost in too many thoughts. Take advantage of the week to study and refresh your knowledge.

Lion

With so much desire to make it happen, you need to be careful not to overdo it, Leo. Share crucial decisions with others. It is important to know how to share.

Virgin

Your relationships stand out, Virgo. However, knowing how to dialogue is the most important. It is critical that you listen to others’ needs while presenting yours clearly.

Lb

It is important to be aware of everyday life, even if the family demands a lot, Libra. Take the time to cultivate your intimacy without forgetting commitments.

Scorpion

The week promises strong emotions and a lot of pleasure, Scorpio. Get creative and do something pleasurable. It’s critical that you apply your talents. It’s just not worth fantasizing too much.

Sagittarius

The week is one of intensity, Sagittarius. Take care of yourself, your family and preserve your intimacy. In fact, make the most of this week when the Sun passes through your sign to pay attention to those who need support.

Capricorn

You are full of energy and persuasive power, Capricorn. Know how to use it all to your advantage without overdoing it. It’s critical that you don’t get lost in the excess of thoughts.

Aquarium

The moment asks you to know how to prioritize the right things. Avoid spending time and money on what’s not worth it, Aquarius. Avoid making financial decisions too emotionally.

Fishes

The magic is present this week, Pisces. Take the opportunity to apply your intuition well. It just doesn’t pay to rush into judgments and end up being overly critical.

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with spicy sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

