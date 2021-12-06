Horror master of Japanese comics participates in the Rio Biennale | Rio de Janeiro

“I have a particular fear of the human body. While I am fascinated by the beauty of people’s physical bodies, it frightens me. I attribute this to the fact that it is the shell that contains the human spirit.”

This is how horror manga author Junji Ito explains what inspires such a characteristic part of his creations – horror through the body. One of the guests at the Bienal do Rio, Ito will be online at Plural Station of the event on Monday (6), at 10 am.

Those who are used to the artist’s work know what they are going to encounter: bizarre situations, metamorphoses, mutilations, landscapes that are both realistic and surreal, characters and situations that challenge the reader’s curiosity and resilience. All with a critical eye towards the ailments of contemporary Japanese society.

“Feeling this fear for the human body, ultimately, should lead me to the fact that I’m also afraid of the human heart,” he adds during an interview with g1 straight from Tokyo.

Junji Ito's horror often undergoes a terrifying and visceral approach to the characters' bodies.

One of the main guests of the 2021 International Biennial, in recent years Ito has seen his work gain many appreciators among Brazilian fans.

This is due to the fact that five of his main works reached the national market: “Uzumaki” and “Gyo” (Becoming), “Tomie” and “Frankstein” (Pipoca & Nanjing) and the short story collection “Fragmentos do Horror” ( Darkside).

At the literary meeting, he will participate, online, in the Estação Plural arena, the main stage for this edition of the biennial. There, he will talk about his inspirations and professional trajectory – the latter, quite unusual.

Until shortly after the age of 30, Ito worked with dental prostheses. Full dedication to manga only became possible even after the successful publication of “Tomie” in 1987.

And since that beginning, horror in its most extreme and visceral form has been the constant element.

It’s a personal taste, he admits, though he refuses to be stuck with just one genre.

“Horror is the genre that I can consider as the starting point of my career. If I were asked to choose a single genre among so many others that exist, I would end up with horror. But I also love genres like science fiction and comedy, and I don’t think I want to write just horror”.

A city haunted by spirals

Considered Ito's masterpiece, "Uzumaki" tells the story of a city haunted by spirals.

Despite appreciating classic elements of horror, it is not uncommon to find traces of formal boldness in the author’s work.

Perhaps the clearest example of this formula-averse posture of the genre can be found in “Uzumaki.” Originally published between 1998 and 1999, the plot features a city haunted by spirals.

What at first seems unusual, in the end turns out to be a work of physical horror that takes the artist’s graphic experiments and the reader’s ability to deal with extreme situations to the limit.

“The whole city is going crazy is a situation that I really like – I’ve written a lot of themes like that. The initial concept of ‘Uzumaki’ was based on using spirals, which are a graphic pattern, as the theme of a horror story. At the time of putting together the story, I fit it into the format of the crazy city, in which I get along well. We’ve arrived at this situation of a city possessed by spirals.”

Despite permanent supernatural elements, Ito’s works point to a continuous foundation in reality.

In their plots, it is not uncommon to find criticisms of family abuse, the excessive rigidity of Japanese society, bullying and other factors that characterize everyday life in Japan.

At first, Ito denies it. In the end, however, he ends up admitting that he is not immune to the influences of his country’s society.

“I try not to incorporate themes that are currently highlighted, because I hope that my works can be read for as long as possible – that’s why I try to insert as much as possible elements that are more common and lasting, rather than news that was happening at that time . But perhaps I am being unconsciously influenced by the situation of society at each time.”

With the publication of "Tomie", Ito came to be seen as one of the main authors of horror manga.

In addition to other Japanese creators – Kazuo Umezu, Hideshi Hino, Katsuhiro Otomo and Yasutaka Tsutsui – Ito admits that he is openly influenced by one of the central names in horror: the American writer HP Lovecraft.

“I learned from him that gigantic things and the vastness of the universe can be frightening. I was also influenced by Lovecraft’s description of scenery. The way he describes ancient and mysterious buildings, the way he portrays a suspicious atmosphere.”

Still addressing horror, Ito explains how the genre can go far beyond the goal of causing fear – unlike what happens with real-life horrors.

“Unfortunately, the scary facts of real life are cruel, brutal and without fantasy. I believe that supernatural events, even as they provoke fear, also offer us dreams, expectations, excitement within themselves. I develop my creative work to offer, at least in the imaginary stories, something frightening, but with emotions, anticipation and excitement”.