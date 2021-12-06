How André Mendonça can defend conservative agendas in the STF

On Wednesday (1), the Senate approved the nomination of former attorney general of the Union and former justice minister André Mendonça to occupy a seat on the Supreme Court (STF). During the hearing, he addressed issues such as the right to life, civil marriage between people of the same sex and freedom of expression – which are usually included in the so-called “customs agenda”.

In a Court in which he will be a clear exception among the 11 ministers, will Mendonça be able to do something relevant to defend a conservative worldview in the interpretation of the Constitution? For lawyers consulted by People’s Gazette, the task is not an easy one, but the new STF magistrate is competent to do so.

For the state deputy of São Paulo Janaina Paschoal (PSL), who holds a Ph.D. in Criminal Law from USP, Mendonça’s presence may help to curb the tendency to relativize the Constitution in terms of customs.

“I believe that it will take more consideration to the Supreme Court, which has had, in this regard, a very progressive view from a perspective that I consider negative. I don’t think his presence there will reverse the current situation. I don’t think there is any room for changing abortion legislation, for example, or for backtracking on the rights already won by the LGBT community. I don’t see room to retreat, but it will hold some momentum to go further”, she says.

For the specialist in Civil Law Afonso Celso de Oliveira – who, like André Mendonça, is pastor of the Presbyterian Church – Mendonça has “a vast political experience, a flawless and unblemished work in public administration” and an academic curriculum “of great magnitude unique”, in addition to “knowing notorious about his experience in the legal area”.

Regarding the defense of conservative customs guidelines, Oliveira believes that the most important thing is that Mendonça “follows and complies with the Federal Constitution and the international human rights treaties that Brazil subscribes to”, since then, by table, he will be defending these guidelines .

“Defending the Brazilian Constitution, it will certainly also defend conservative agendas, because these agendas are already included in the Brazilian Constitution – the issue of civil marriage, the criminalization of abortion in Brazil, the criminalization of drugs in Brazil, the defense of the family, freedom of the citizen, of freedom of expression, of religious freedom… This is all a conservative agenda. This is all constitutionalized in our 1988 Citizen’s Charter”, says the jurist. “I have no doubts that Dr. André will be guided by technical judgment, and not ideological or political. If he only follows the technical path, the legal path, Brazil will gain a lot from this”, he adds.

Antonio Jorge Pereira Júnior, PhD in Law from the University of São Paulo (USP), says that in the most discussed customs guidelines currently, such as abortion, euthanasia, civil marriage and drugs, André Mendonça has positions clearly opposed to the current bias of the Court.

About the doubts that remained around his testimony about same-sex marriage – Mendonça stated that he will defend “the constitutional right of civil marriage of people of the same sex” – Pereira Júnior believes that this was the answer to be given in that context.

“His stance of saying that he will respect the right to same-sex marriage is the stance he had to have taken during the hearing. There is a regulation by the CNJ in this regard, and there is also a decision by the STF. Putting these two things together, on the Saturday, if he said ‘I won’t do it’, he would be taking on a kind of quixotic battle”, he says. “I don’t think that, by having stated that he would respect the same-sex marriage established by the Court, he would be, at this moment, tearing up his personal perception on this matter or, even, disclosing a type of full income to this perception. Nothing prevents him from coming, in situations that may allow for an eventual review of this matter, to express a different opinion”, he adds.

André Mendonça will go against the tendency of the STF to try to rewrite the Constitution, says jurist

Judge André Gonçalves Fernandes, postdoctoral fellow in Philosophy of Law, Epistemology and Philosophical Anthropology, celebrates the fact that Mendonça is “a non-adherent to neoconstitutionalism [como costuma ser chamada no meio jurídico a tendência de protagonismo dos juízes na interpretação da Constituição]”.

“It’s going to be a kind of “skylight of breath” and, at this point, of rationality in a hermeneutic posture. Today, the Supreme is a sort of “swampy jungle of interpretations” here and there that consist of real rewrites or attempts to rewrite the Constitution, without constitutional or even democratic legitimacy. So, I see this as a gain, a spectacular gain, even though, in the end, on many issues, this is not going to be decisive, because it tends to be a minority”, he says.

He is skeptical, however, in relation to “the maintenance or approval of conservative agendas or a certain stagnation of progressive agendas in the STF”. “As a single swallow does not make a summer – there are 11 ministers there –, in terms of practical results, for those who defend the conservative agenda or customs, it will be, at most, a result of harm reduction”.

On the other hand, Gonçalves Fernandes says that Mendonça’s presence and his interventions at the Court can awaken reflection in society, even if the scores are largely favorable to the former ministers’ view of the world. “It can serve as a point of inflection or reflection, so that, as a result, society can become aware of and convince itself about the reasonableness of the arguments on the agenda that Minister André Mendonça represents. This could have some effect in the medium or long term”, he observes.

Another advantage of Mendonça’s presence in the Supreme Court, according to the jurist, “is that a conservative is always a thorn in the side”. “He questions the progressive agenda and, in doing so, calls into question the supreme vanity of the human being – and of those who represent the supreme vanity of building a rationally perfect world and arrogantly alien to the transcendent dimension. So, at this point, I’m very optimistic that Minister André Mendonça will be a thorn in the side at the STF.”