How to anticipate your FGTS withdrawal by Santander

O Santander launched a novelty for those who need money this end of the year, but don’t want to pay high interest rates on a loan. The bank now makes it possible to anticipation of the loot-birthday of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) of millions of account holders.

Read more: People with diabetes are entitled to benefits that few people know about

In this modality, the worker can withdraw part of the amount available in his FGTS accounts every year, always in the month of his/her birthday. The institution estimates that around 200 thousand account holders are currently opting for this withdrawal category.

To access the money, the first step is to join the withdrawal-birthday in the FGTS application or website. During the migration, it is necessary to authorize Santander’s access to your information.

Anticipation conditions

Hiring the service offered by Santander is subject to the following conditions:

Be an account holder at the bank;

Have a minimum value of R$500 for hiring;

Anticipate the equivalent of an annual withdrawal;

Have opted for the modality and authorized Santander.

The interest rate charged is 1.69% per month and the interested party must submit the application between 150 and 365 days before the month of his birth.

Debt payment does not compromise your monthly income, as the amount is deducted in a single installment from the FGTS account’s resources. For more information, visit the Santander website.

Value of withdrawal-birthday 2021